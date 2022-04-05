Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Eagles and Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft
Eagles and Saints Swap Eight Picks Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Report: Blake Bortles’s Request to be Released From Saints Granted

Blake Bortles has requested that the Saints release him, and the team will do just that, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. His decision comes in the wake of New Orleans’s signing Andy Dalton. Now, the 29-year-old will enter the free-agency market to look for an opportunity as a second-string signal-caller elsewhere. 

Bortles signed with the Saints in December but the team’s recent moves have clouded his position on the bench. Bortles, Dalton, Ian Book and Jameis Winston are all signed to New Orleans. Not to mention, utility player Taysom Hill is still with the squad—although coach Dennis Allen did say the team will use him specifically as a tight end in 2022. 

The journeyman quarterback will now be looking to join his sixth NFL team after signing deals with the Jaguars, Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints in the past. He hasn’t appeared in regular season game since 2019, however, while with the Rams. 

He was last a starting quarterback in 2018 with Jacksonville, the team that drafted him with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 draft, but those days are long behind him. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network. 

Breaking
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

YOU MAY LIKE

NCAA president Mark Emmert speaks with reporters at a press conference during the Final Four.
Play
Extra Mustard

Social Media Reacts to Emmert’s ‘Kansas City Jayhawks’ Blunder

The NCAA president’s gaffe went viral after Monday’s championship game.

By Zach Koons
Kansas celebrating the 2022 national championship.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch Kansas’ Locker Room Celebration After Championship Game

Someone should get coach a rain coat.

By Joseph Salvador
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against Golden State Warriors forwards Otto Porter Jr., left, and Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Raptors, Grizzlies-Jazz Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets

Spread, over/under and props bets for Tuesday’s Hawks-Raptors and Grizzlies-Jazz matchups.

By Kyle Wood
bill-raftery
Play
Extra Mustard

Let’s Tip Our Caps to the Legendary Bill Raftery

His versatility was on full display during the Kansas–North Carolina title game

By Jimmy Traina
An MLB Opening Day logo on a baseball field.
Play
MLB

Report: MLB to Allow Anti-Sign-Stealing Tech During 2022 Season

Pitchers and the catchers will have the option to use “PitchCom” or stick with the traditional method of signaling.

By Zach Koons
Rob Gronkowski with the Buccaneers.
NFL

Rob Gronkowski ’Not Ready to Commit’ to Football Right Now

The tight says he won’t sign a contract unless he’s 100% all in.

By Joseph Salvador
Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker Chris Paul celebrate after a basket against the Boston Celtics.
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: Why Suns are a Strong Favorite in the West

Howard Beck talks to TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy about the Phoenix Suns and where they stand among title contenders.

By Howard Beck
skylar-diggins-smith-100-influential
WNBA

Skylar Diggins-Smith Invests in the Business of Herself

The WNBA star shares how she stays focused on the hustle despite being one of the most prominent players in the league.

By Madelyne Woods