Saints Plan to Use Taysom Hill at Tight End During 2022 Season

Despite helping the Saints at a number of positions during his time in New Orleans, Taysom Hill plans to settle down and hone one particular skill-set next season. 

Speaking at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, new Saints coach Dennis Allen told reporters the plan is for Hill to focus on tight end in 2022, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Hill has plenty of experience as a tight end in New Orleans, but he has shown remarkable versatility during his five seasons with the team. The 31-year-old has lined up at tight end, quarterback, running back and wide receiver, while also taking snaps on special teams.

Hill started nine games under center for the Saints in 2021 as former coach Sean Payton tried the utilize him as a dual-threat at the position. Hill struggled with consistency passing the ball and ended the year having completed 58.2% of his passes for 978 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Hill’s transition to a more full-time stint at tight end comes after New Orleans re-signed 2015 No. 1 pick Jameis Winston to a two-year, $28 million contract. Winston held the starting job for the first seven games last year, throwing for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions before suffering a torn ACL in Week 8. He underwent surgery to repair his left knee in November.

The Saints went 5–2 in games started by Winston last year, but lost five straight after his injury. New Orleans rallied to win four of its last five games to finish 9–8, one spot out of the final wild-card position in the NFC.

Takeaways from Dennis Allen's Tuesday Presser

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network 

New Orleans Saints
