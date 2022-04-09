Skip to main content
Browns Sign Joshua Dobbs As Fourth Quarterback

The Browns have reportedly added another quarterback to the roster ahead of the summer, agreeing to terms with veteran Joshua Dobbs on a one-year deal, according to Dobbs’ agent Mike McCartney.

Dobbs, 27, becomes the fourth quarterback on Cleveland’s roster, joining Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield on the team’s depth chart. Mayfield has requested a trade from the Browns and is expected to be moved before next season.

The Steelers selected Dobbs in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Tennessee. He spent the first two years of his career in Pittsburgh before he was traded to Jacksonville for a fifth-round pick prior to the start of the 2019 regular season.

Dobbs returned to the Steelers in Sept. 2020, when the team claimed him off waivers,

Dobbs has played in six games during his five-year NFL career–five in 2018 and one in 2020. He’s completed 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards and an interception in those appearances.

