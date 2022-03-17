Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed
Baker Mayfield, Mike Tyson and Buzz Williams on Today's SI Feed

Baker Mayfield Requests Trade From Browns Amid Deshaun Watson Rumors

Baker Mayfield’s brewing frustration with the Browns took a drastic turn Thursday afternoon.

Mayfield has requested a trade from Cleveland following the club’s rumored attempt to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news. 

Pelissero also reported that Mayfield’s agent contacted the Browns “a short time ago to communicate the trade request.”

The quarterback went on to release a statement directly to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, saying the relationship is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.”

So far, it doesn’t appear that the Browns intend to grant Mayfield’s request, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Mayfield’s discontent with the organization escalated in the past week after it was reported that the Browns had been in touch with Watson in hopes of swinging a deal.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Cleveland was reportedly ruled out of the race to land Watson earlier in the day, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The club intended to move forward with Mayfield as their starting QB despite a Wednesday report from ESPN stating the Browns want “an adult” under center. The report noted that team brass believes Mayfield is not “a match emotionally.”

With the news of Mayfield’s desire to leave Ohio now public, QB-needy teams such as the Colts and the Seahawks could emerge as potential suitors. It’s worth noting that Mayfield is on a team-friendly fifth-year option and is set to earn $18.8 million entering 2022.

The 26-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 appearances for the 8–9 Browns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more on the Cleveland Browns, head over to Browns Digest.

Breaking
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

YOU MAY LIKE

baker mayfield
Play
NFL

Source: Browns Will Not Accommodate Baker Mayfield's Trade Request

The former No. 1 overall pick has made it clear he wants out of Cleveland—but the Browns aren't too keen on the idea.

By Nick Selbe
Michigan’s Frankie Collins dribbles vs. Colorado State
Play
College Basketball

Frankie Collins Puts Michigan Back on the Upswing—for Now

The Wolverines’ turbulent season has reached the round of 32 thanks to an unlikely hero sparking a critical comeback.

By Kevin Sweeney
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) catches a pass as Rams defensive back Darious Williams (11) defends.
Play
NFL

Report: Rams Sign Allen Robinson to Three-Year Deal

The wideout has logged 1,000-yard receiving seasons in two of the last three years.

By Joseph Salvador
Za'Darius Smith on the sidelines for the Packers.
NFL

Report: Za’Darius Smith Backs Out of Deal With Ravens

The defensive end reportedly changed his mind and is a free agent again.

By Daniel Chavkin
dest
Soccer

Dest Limps Off for Barça Hours Before USMNT Roster Reveal

The right back appeared to sustain a hamstring injury on the same day the U.S. will announce its roster for next week’s World Cup qualifiers.

By Andrew Gastelum
Baylor guard James Akinjo (11) drives against Norfolk State guard Christian Ings (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Play
NCAA Betting

Mattress Mack Places $1 Million March Madness Bet

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has placed a $1 million bet for the NCAA champion to come from the East Region, which features No. 1 Baylor.

By Kyle Wood
Naomi Osaka of Japan
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Tweets Positive Message About Herself

The former World No. 1 was heckled at Indian Wells earlier this week.

By Madison Williams