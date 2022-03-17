Baker Mayfield’s brewing frustration with the Browns took a drastic turn Thursday afternoon.

Mayfield has requested a trade from Cleveland following the club’s rumored attempt to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news.

Pelissero also reported that Mayfield’s agent contacted the Browns “a short time ago to communicate the trade request.”

The quarterback went on to release a statement directly to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, saying the relationship is “too far gone to mend,” and that a move is “in the best interests of both sides.”

So far, it doesn’t appear that the Browns intend to grant Mayfield’s request, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer.

Mayfield’s discontent with the organization escalated in the past week after it was reported that the Browns had been in touch with Watson in hopes of swinging a deal.

Cleveland was reportedly ruled out of the race to land Watson earlier in the day, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The club intended to move forward with Mayfield as their starting QB despite a Wednesday report from ESPN stating the Browns want “an adult” under center. The report noted that team brass believes Mayfield is not “a match emotionally.”

With the news of Mayfield’s desire to leave Ohio now public, QB-needy teams such as the Colts and the Seahawks could emerge as potential suitors. It’s worth noting that Mayfield is on a team-friendly fifth-year option and is set to earn $18.8 million entering 2022.

The 26-year-old is coming off an injury-riddled 2021 campaign, throwing for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 appearances for the 8–9 Browns.

