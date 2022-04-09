Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL
Deebo Samuel, Nikola Jokić and The Rock on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Nikola Jokić and The Rock on Today's SI Feed

Report: Calais Campbell Returning to Ravens on Two-Year Deal

Free agent defensive end Calais Campbell is re-signing with the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract to return to Baltimore. He will earned $12.5 million guaranteed and could make as much as $16.5 million through incentives, per Schefter.

Campbell, 35, has spent the last two seasons with the Ravens and is now poised to spend the rest of his career with the franchise. He’s remained productive in Baltimore, boasting 77 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 27 games with the team, while earning a Pro Bowl nomination in 2020. 

Since being selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, Campbell has shown impressive longevity as a defensive end. After playing in Arizona for nine years, he signed with Jacksonville during the 2017 offseason and blossomed into one of the game’s best pass-rushers with the Jaguars. His best performance came during his first year in Jacksonville, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors after racking up a career-high 14.5 sacks. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Over the course of his 14 years in the NFL, Campbell has made six Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team. He’ll now hope to add to his remarkable legacy over the next two seasons with the Ravens.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country 

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

Rob Gronkowski celebrates a touchdown for the Buccaneers.
Play
NFL

Rob Gronkowski Will Only Play for Bucs If He Returns to NFL

The free agent tight end prefers to stay with a familiar squad if he decides to play in 2022.

By Daniel Chavkin
Two baseballs and two gloves on a field.
MLB

Yankees Low-A Manager Rachel Balkovec Wins Historic Debut

The Tampa Tarpons had a 9-6 victory in their manager's first game at the helm.

By Associated Press
Bulls guard Zach Lavine looks to pass the ball as Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. defends.
NBA

Bulls’ Lavine Calls Team’s Play ’Embarrassing’ As Playoffs Near

Chicago dropped its fourth consecutive game to an Eastern Conference playoff team on Friday night.

By Zach Koons
Luka Doncic reacts on the court
NBA

Dončić Suspended for Regular-Season Finale After 16th Tech

The Mavericks guard now appears primed to miss the final regular-season game against San Antonio.

By Mike McDaniel
ty-gibbs-sam-mayer
NASCAR

Mayer, Gibbs Throw Punches After Finish at Xfinity Series Race

Things got heated between the two drivers on pit road at Martinsville Speedway.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dwayne Johnson stands in a crowd during the Super Bowl.
WNBA

TOGETHXR Issues Legal Notice to XFL After Similar Branding

The media company is accusing the football league of using parallel messaging.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) covers his face after being hit by pitch while manager Buck Showalter (11) walks with him during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
MLB

Benches Clear During Mets-Nats After Pitch Strikes Lindor’s Face

It is the fourth time a Mets player has been hit in 14 innings this season against the Nationals.

By Mike McDaniel
Brett Favre sits in front a black background.
NFL

Report: Texts Show Favre’s Role in Welfare Fraud Scandal

The retired quarterback reportedly influenced where Mississippi spent its welfare funds.

By Daniel Chavkin