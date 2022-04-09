Free agent defensive end Calais Campbell is re-signing with the Ravens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Campbell, a six-time Pro Bowler, has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract to return to Baltimore. He will earned $12.5 million guaranteed and could make as much as $16.5 million through incentives, per Schefter.

Campbell, 35, has spent the last two seasons with the Ravens and is now poised to spend the rest of his career with the franchise. He’s remained productive in Baltimore, boasting 77 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 27 games with the team, while earning a Pro Bowl nomination in 2020.

Since being selected by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft, Campbell has shown impressive longevity as a defensive end. After playing in Arizona for nine years, he signed with Jacksonville during the 2017 offseason and blossomed into one of the game’s best pass-rushers with the Jaguars. His best performance came during his first year in Jacksonville, when he earned first-team All-Pro honors after racking up a career-high 14.5 sacks.

Over the course of his 14 years in the NFL, Campbell has made six Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams and was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team. He’ll now hope to add to his remarkable legacy over the next two seasons with the Ravens.

