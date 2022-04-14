The list of prospects who plan to attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 has been released.

Right now, there are 21 NFL prospects who are on the list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, coming from 17 different colleges. The only three schools with multiple prospects set to be in attendance are reigning national champions Georgia with three prospects, national runners-up Alabama with two prospects and Ohio State with two prospects.

The list includes names such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Many project Hutchinson as the eventual No. 1 overall draft pick. There are 32 first round picks, and most of the prospects listed are expected to go in the first round. There will be 262 picks over the course of three days and seven rounds.

Per Sports Illustrated’s 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings, the only person in the top 10 not attending the draft as of now is Georgia’s Travon Walker.

The event is set to take place on the Las Vegas strip in-person. The draft takes place in the Las Vegas area after it was set to host the 2020 draft, which was eventually held remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The 2021 draft took place in Cleveland.

Here is the list of all 21 attending NFL prospects as of now.

