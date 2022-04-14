Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Report: 21 Prospects Will Attend NFL Draft in Las Vegas

The list of prospects who plan to attend the NFL draft in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28 has been released.

Right now, there are 21 NFL prospects who are on the list, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, coming from 17 different colleges. The only three schools with multiple prospects set to be in attendance are reigning national champions Georgia with three prospects, national runners-up Alabama with two prospects and Ohio State with two prospects.

The list includes names such as Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, Alabama’s Jameson Williams, Ole Miss’s Matt Corral and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Many project Hutchinson as the eventual No. 1 overall draft pick. There are 32 first round picks, and most of the prospects listed are expected to go in the first round. There will be 262 picks over the course of three days and seven rounds. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Per Sports Illustrated’s 2022 NFL draft prospect rankings, the only person in the top 10 not attending the draft as of now is Georgia’s Travon Walker.

The event is set to take place on the Las Vegas strip in-person. The draft takes place in the Las Vegas area after it was set to host the 2020 draft, which was eventually held remotely due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The 2021 draft took place in Cleveland.

Here is the list of all 21 attending NFL prospects as of now.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A detailed view of the ACC logo
College

Report: Charlotte, Orlando Listed As Finalists for ACC Headquarters

The conference called Greensboro, N.C., home for the last 68 years.

By Madison Williams
Sep 27, 2021; Canton, MA, USA; Boston Celtics Brad Stevens during Celtics Media Day in Canton MA.
Play
Extra Mustard

Brad Stevens ‘Definitely Not’ Considering Lakers Coaching Job

Stevens coached Boston from 2013 to ’21 and led the club to three conference Finals appearances.

By Jelani Scott
miles bridges
Play
NBA

Bridges Fined $50,000 For Throwing Mouthpiece in Play-In Loss

The Hornets wing has since apologized for his behavior from Wednesday’s game.

By Wilton Jackson
Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson
Play
NFL

Top 10 Highest-Paid NFL QBs for 2022 Season After Carr Deal

All of the moving and signing during the season coupled with existing contracts leaves fans wondering: who really has the biggest payday?

By Madeline Coleman
Jan 29, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) meets with guard Stephen Curry (30) after the Brooklyn Nets were called for a foul in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center.
Play
NBA

Thompson Says Curry ‘Looked Like Himself’ in Warriors’ Scrimmage

Klay Thompson: “He [Curry] just gives everybody a lift with just his presence on the court.”

By Wilton Jackson
Antonio Brown catches a pass.
Extra Mustard

Mayweather Offers $20M Wager to NFL Teams Willing to Sign AB

“If they sign AB and AB go through the whole season, no problems at all, and then they gotta give us $20 million.”

By Wilton Jackson
sean payton
Play
NFL

Sean Payton Says He Tried Convincing Giants to Draft Tom Brady

In a recent podcast interview, Payton said he attempted unsuccessfully to convince the Giants to take the future seven-time champion in the 2000 draft.

By Nick Selbe
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom warms up his arm on Monday, March 14, 2022, as players return to Clover Park in Port St. Lucie for spring training practice. Tcn Mets In Psl 02
Play
MLB

Showalter: Jacob deGrom’s Status ‘Pretty Positive So Far’

The Mets ace was placed on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder injury prior to Opening Day.

By Jelani Scott