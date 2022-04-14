Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NFL

Packers Sign WR Sammy Watkins to One-Year Deal

After losing his favorite target in Davante Adams this offseason, Aaron Rodgers will have another pass-catcher to throw to.

The Packers have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, the team announced on Thursday. News of the deal was first reported by Jordan Schultz. The contract will pay $4 million, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Watkins, who was the No. 4 overall pick in 2014, spent last season with the Ravens. In 13 games, he caught 27 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown, the lowest marks of his career. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Chiefs. The Packers will be his fifth team during his nine-year career.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Rodgers and the Packers will have a re-tooled passing game after Adams’s departure. The five-time Pro Bowler set career highs in receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) in 2021, hauling in 11 touchdowns. Adams had 169 targets last season, 109 more than the next-leading receiver (Allen Lazard with 60). Over the past four years, Adams has averaged 108 catches, 1,328 yards and nearly 12 touchdowns per season.

Watkins will join Lazard and Randall Cobb in Green Bay’s receivers room, along with Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Chris Blair and Rico Gafford.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta.
Play
Betting

Hawks-Cavaliers, Pelicans-Clippers NBA Play-In Tournament Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s play-in tournament games for the 8-seeds between the Hawks and Cavaliers and Pelicans and Clippers.

By Kyle Wood
Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green lines up out wide.
NFL

Cardinals Bring Back WR A.J. Green on One-Year Deal

Arizona is re-signing the wideout on a second-straight one-year deal.

By Daniel Chavkin
anthony-rizzo-yankees
MLB

Watch: Rizzo Lays Down Perfect Bunt to Beat Shift

That’s one way to beat the shift.

By Michael Shapiro
Apr 10, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Targeting Round 1 Nets Debut in Playoffs

Brooklyn will face Boston on the road in Game 1 on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Geno Smith Re-Signs With Seahawks On One-Year Deal

The 31-year-old started three games for Seattle during the 2021 season.

By Jelani Scott
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) grabs his left calf during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

The three-time All-Star suffered a left calf strain during the last regular season game.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry (30) with Draymond Green (23) on the Warriors.
Play
Extra Mustard

Curry, Green Believe 2017 Warriors Were Best Team Ever

Was this the best NBA team in history?

By Joseph Salvador
Denver Broncos helmet
Play
NFL

Broncos Sale Is ‘Free and Clear’ to Proceed Following Settlement

The right of first refusal agreement between the late Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser Jr. has been dissolved after 38 years.

By Madeline Coleman