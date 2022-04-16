Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

The attorneys for the 22 plaintiffs who have filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have requested records from his former team, the Texans, according to Cleveland.com.

The subpoena, which was reportedly filed this week, is for any non-disclosure agreements and correspondence between Watson and his former Houston coaches that may provide information for the cases. Per Cleveland.com, the subpoena specifically requested the correspondence between Watson and Texans’ security staff, coaches and its head trainer, Roland Ramirez. Additionally, the attorneys want any correspondence between the Texans organization and two hotels, the Houstonian and Home2Suites, where Watson reportedly met massage therapists.

Other information detailed in the subpoena reportedly includes Watson’s contract (specifically how much access he had to training staff), records of payments the Texans paid for Watson’s physical therapy or massages and any payments to the Houstonian on behalf of Watson or for the team.

None of the plaintiffs’ attorneys have provided statements regarding the subpoena. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, isn’t worried about the subpoena, claiming that the team had nothing to do with the massages.

“I’m not sure what it’s about, but I know they keep trying to draw the Texans into this, even though that has been disproven, under oath,” Hardin said to Cleveland.com. “I don’t think this is significant. [The Texans] had nothing to do with the massages, so other than that I’m not sure what this will do.”

Watson is facing 22 active civil lawsuits concerning sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy sessions. The lawsuits describe accounts that range from Watson refusing to cover his genitals to “touching [a plaintiff] with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

There are no trial dates currently set for any of the 22 active civil cases.

The 26-year-old was recently traded to Cleveland and signed a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal—a record-setting contract that became the largest guaranteed contract in league history.

The quarterback previously faced multiple criminal complaints; however, he is not facing charges following two separate grand jury hearings. According to Jenny Vrentas of The New York Times, the criminal complaints he previously faced involved similar descriptions, including Watson ejaculating on the massage therapists and either other forms of sexual assault or attempted sexual assault.

On March 11, a Harris County grand jury returned nine “no” bills on nine criminal complaints against Watson. A Harris County prosecutor said that the decision concluded criminal proceedings against him in that county, and Watson was traded shortly afterward. A grand jury in Brazoria County declined to charge Watson on a 10th count on March 24.

Watson denied assaulting, harassing or disrespecting any woman during his introductory press conference with the Browns.

The NFL’s investigation into Watson for violating the league’s personal conduct policy is still ongoing, and he could still face suspension. As the civil deposition proceedings continue, here’s a recap of what has happened on and off the field since Watson’s last snap.

More Deshaun Watson Coverage: