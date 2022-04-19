Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Panthers’ Damien Wilson Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Life of Ex-Girlfriend

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of domestic violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or at https://www.thehotline.org/

Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Frisco, Texas, last week after his ex-girlfriend said he threatened to kill her and damaged her personal property after breaking up with him, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Wilson, who signed with Carolina last month, faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byrom said in an email to the Morning News. A police report was not immediately made available to the public.

Wilson’s attorney, Toby Shook, denied the allegations.

“Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault,” Shook told the newspaper. “We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A Panthers spokesperson told the Morning News that the team was aware of Wilson’s arrest but had no further comment due to the pending legal situation. Wilson was on Carolina’s roster as of Tuesday.

In an interview with the Morning NewsWilson’s ex-girlfriend Ryan Sokolosky recounted a harrowing experience. Sokolosky said that after she went to Wilson’s apartment to retrieve some items after the pair broke up, she and a friend arrived back to Sokolosky’s apartment and found her patio damaged. 

Sokolosky told the paper that she and her friend retrieved Sokolosky’s dogs and went back to her car, where Wilson, who she says was drunk, emerged with a tire iron and threatened to kill her. The women ran back to her apartment, where Wilson followed her friend into the apartment and choked the friend. He then returned outside and slammed Sokolosky’s laptop on the ground. Wilson also tried to run her over before driving off, she said.

Sokolosky gave the newspaper permission for her name to be used. She said she obtained a protective order against Wilson but wanted to speak out because she believes he shouldn’t be in the NFL.

In 2017, Wilson was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a woman said he backed his pickup truck into her and threatened a man with a rifle outside of Frisco’s Toyota Stadium. A grand jury declined to indict Wilson.

Wilson was selected by the Cowboys out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He’s also played for the Chiefs and most recently the Jaguars during his seven-year career.

Breaking
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

YOU MAY LIKE

kareem abdul-jabbar
Extra Mustard

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: HBO’s ‘Winning Time’ Is Dishonest

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer and six-time champion is not a fan of HBO’s new series about the Showtime Lakers dynasty of the 1980s.

By Nick Selbe
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis throws during the school’s pro football day for NFL scouts and coaches, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va.
Play
Betting

NFL Draft Odds: Quarterback Malik Willis Could be Drafted Within First Nine Picks

There is plenty of uncertainty about where the quarterbacks will be drafted in the 2022 draft. Could Malik Willis be drafted among the first nine picks?

By Frankie Taddeo
Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after scoring in the second quarter against the Jazz.
Play
NBA

Where Have We Seen This Before With the Jazz?

Dallas may have found Utah’s kryptonite, and that may be enough to make this a series with or without the superstar point guard.

By Chris Herring
Ja Morant
Play
NBA

Timberwolves and Grizzlies Are Playing By Their Own Rules

Minnesota and Memphis are breaking all the conventional rules and making the game more fun by doing it.

By Chris Herring
Adrian Wojnarowski
Play
Extra Mustard

Woj Drops a Truth Bomb About Legalized Betting Impact on Fan Behavior

In-game betting is only going to make fans more unruly at sporting events.

By Jimmy Traina
Courtesy Bellator_II
MMA

How Patrício Pitbull Broke A.J. McKee’s Undefeated Record and Spirit

Motivated by personal loss and trash talk entering Bellator 277, the champ is back with the featherweight title.

By Justin Barrasso
Jack Nicklaus (left) and Tiger Woods (right) after The Memorial Tournament in 2009.
Extra Mustard

Jack Nicklaus Shares What Tiger Woods Said at Masters Dinner

Woods talked about why he decided to play in this year’s Masters Tournament.

By Joseph Salvador
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Pre-Draft 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

Weeks out from the NFL Draft, here is a freshly updated set of fantasy football PPR rankings.

By Michael Fabiano