NFL

Patriots, N’Keal Harry Exploring Trade Options, Agent Says

Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry and the team are exploring trade options, his agent Jamal Tooson told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

A workout video of Harry was posted by Tooson on Friday. Garafolo quote tweeted the video, sharing that Harry’s agent said the former first round pick “understands what’s at stake this season and is doing his part to make sure he will be ready.” 

Additionally, Harry has had “positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities.”

Rumors began circulating around Harry’s 2022 status after he appeared to not show up to the Patriots’ off season program earlier this week. Harry has yet to state any decision for his future.

In three seasons with New England, Harry only started 18 of the 33 games he played in. He’s totaled 598 yards on 57 receptions, with four touchdowns. 

The receiver was pick No. 32 in the 2019 NFL draft. His rookie contract is a four-year, $10,098,346 deal, according to Spotrac. Harry is entering his fourth season this year, though the team can opt to pick up his fifth-year option for next season if they so choose.

If Harry is traded, his new team will have to pay him his salary of $1.872 million for the 2022 season. 

