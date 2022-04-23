Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Watch: Philadelphia Stars Score First Three-Point Conversion in USFL History

History was made on Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, when the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL became the first team to successfully score a three-point conversion in the 2022 edition of the league.

Under the league’s unique new rules, teams are given the option to go for three after a touchdown by lining up from the 10-yard line and having one play to get in the end zone. Leading 27–23 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Maulers, the Stars chose to do exactly that.

After scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter, the Stars attempted to extend their four-point lead to seven. Quarterback Bryan Scott took the shotgun snap and quickly slung the ball out to running back Paul Terry, who made the catch and scrambled into the end zone for a successful conversion. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Philadelphia took a 30–23 lead after the play and held on for the rest of the game to improve to 1–1 on the year. Pittsburgh fell to 0–2 with the loss. 

USFL teams still have the option to line up for traditional extra point attempts or two-point tries. However, for unique scenarios like the one on Saturday, the three-point conversion is a welcome, and innovative, addition.

Editors’ note, April 23 at 3:59 p.m. ET: An earlier version of this story misstated that this was the first three-point conversion in professional football history. In fact, three-point conversions were also run in the 2020 edition of the XFL, with Los Angeles Wildcats quarterback Josh Johnson and wide receiver Adonis Jennings linking up for the first of that season against the Dallas Renegades.

More Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant embrace for Team USA during a game.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Thinks KD Will Be Locked in for Game 3 vs. Celtics

The Warriors forward doesn't believe the Nets are done yet.

By Daniel Chavkin
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dribbles up court against the Philadelphia 76ers
Extra Mustard

Watch: Raptors Celebrate Scottie Barnes’s ROY Award

A former Toronto Rookie of the Year, Vince Carter, announced this year’s winner in a video.

By Madison Williams
Bayern Munich wins the Bundesliga title again
Soccer

Bayern Munich Wins 10th Straight Bundesliga Title

The German juggernaut has done it again, adding to its domestic dynasty with another Bundesliga trophy.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after a score against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid’s Thumb: ‘It’s Not a Great Injury’

The 76ers big man’s lingering injury isn’t expected to keep him out of Game 4 vs. the Raptors.

By Wilton Jackson
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots but is ruled offside during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester United
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Points to Sky Following 100th PL Goal

The soccer star missed the last Manchester United game after the death of his newborn son.

By Madison Williams
Scottie Barnes dribbles a ball for the Raptors.
NBA

Report: Raptors’ Scottie Barnes Wins NBA Rookie of the Year

The Toronto forward was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers swings and hits a ball.
Play
MLB

Miguel Cabrera Joins 3,000 Hit Club

The Tigers legend added to his Hall of Fame legacy, becoming the 33rd person to accomplish the feat.

By Mike McDaniel
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic warms up before a playoff game.
NBA

Luka Dončić Is Cleared to Play in Game 4 vs. Jazz

The Mavericks star will return to try and give his team a 3–1 advantage in the opening round series.

By Zach Koons