Travon Walker Is Coming for Joe Burrow and the Rest of the NFL
Travon Walker Is Coming for Joe Burrow and the Rest of the NFL

Wonderlic Scores for Seven of This Year’s Top NFL QB Prospects Are Out

Although the NFL officially opted to not administer the Wonderlic test to prospects at the 2022 scouting combine, scores for some of this year’s top quarterbacks still managed to leak out ahead of this weekend’s draft. 

The Wonderlic, an aptitude test administered to draft hopefuls at past combines, was not given at the 2022 event. Although the league did not give an official reason as to why the evaluation was removed, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent called the test an “outdated process.” 

According to The New York Times, there has been no documented “statistically significant correlation between a player’s Wonderlic score and his on-field performance.” There have also been growing concerns in recent years that the Wonderlic contains underlying racial and socioeconomic biases.

Despite the NFL’s move to phase out the test as an official tool, some teams continue to use the 50-question Wonderlic as a part of their draft evaluation process. As a result, many of the quarterbacks in the 2022 class have taken the test ahead of the draft. 

Andrew Fillipponi of CBS Sports Radio recently shared the Wonderlic results from seven of the prospects on Twitter. Sports Illustrated has confirmed the scores.

  • Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky) – 35
  • Sam Howell (UNC) – 34
  • Malik Willis (Liberty) – 32 
  • Carson Strong (Nevada) – 22 
  • Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) – 19 
  • Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) – 17 
  • Matt Corral (Ole Miss)– 15

The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. E.T. 

