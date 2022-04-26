Skip to main content
Derek Carr Shoots Down Trade Rumor Involving Raiders, Packers

Derek Carr and the Raiders had one of the better offseasons on the offensive side of the ball, and the veteran QB wants to keep it that way. 

On Monday, Carr responded to a Twitter user who tagged him in a photo that said the Packers had engaged with the Raiders in trade talks for tight end Darren Waller. The user said,“@derekcarrqb don’t let it happen.”

Simply put, Carr doesn’t think Waller is going anywhere.

“Lol no chance,” Carr responded. 

It’s unclear how much weight there is to the rumor, but it would be hard to imagine that the Raiders would deal away an integral part of their offense like Waller. Las Vegas landed former Packers wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade back in March, and it could now have one of the best passing attacks in football in 2022. 

Waller has been Carr’s favorite target for some time, and now with the arrival of Adams, he’ll be free of the constant double coverage he faced last season. Waller, 29, finished 2021 with 55 catches for 665 yards and just two touchdowns in his 11 appearances. 

