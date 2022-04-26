Amazon Prime has already assembled an impressive team for its upcoming Thursday Night Football broadcast, snagging Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit from NBC and ESPN, respectively. Now, the streaming giant has its sights set on a sideline reporter.

ABC’s Kaylee Hartung has reportedly emerged as the leading candidate for the job, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Prior to joining ABC, Hartung was a reporter for ESPN, where she covered events such as the College Football Playoff and College World Series.

Hartung has been a correspondent on Good Morning America, and was previously a reporter for CNN. The 36-year-old spent five years with ESPN, including stints with the SEC and Longhorn Networks.

It’s unclear whether Hartung would maintain her current role with ABC should she land the job with Amazon. Herbstreit will still keep his college football broadcasting role with ESPN, which, like ABC, is owned by Disney.

Amazon will air 15 Thursday Night Football games per year through Prime Video to Amazon customers with a Prime membership. The games will also be televised in the home markets of the teams playing.

