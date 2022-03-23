Kirk Herbstreit has been a familiar face on ESPN's College GameDay for 26 years. Going into next season, the veteran analyst will also be seen and heard on Amazon in its new Thursday Night Football package.

Herbstreit and ESPN reached a multi-year extension to remain as the lead studio and game analyst for the popular ESPN college football show and in the booth on ABC Saturday Night Football.

“I am so proud of the work our ESPN and ABC team does on college football—this has been my family for 26 years and my passion for the sport is unwavering,” Herbstreit said in a statement. “Calling college games and being a part of College GameDay is important to me.”

Herbstreit will join veteran broadcaster Al Michaels at Amazon. The two will debut with a preseason game and alternate their regular-season duties on Sept. 15.

Amazon will air 15 Thursday Night Football games per year through Prime Video to Amazon customers with a Prime membership. The games will also be televised in the home markets of the teams playing.

