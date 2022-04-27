Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Bills’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Buffalo Took Each Round

The Bills enter the 2022 NFL draft with one of the most talented and consistent teams in the league over the last few years. After an up-and-down start to the 2021 season, Josh Allen and company locked in, winning the final four games of the regular season before blowing out the rival Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The Bills ultimately fell short of the Lombardi Trophy, though, as they lost to the Chiefs in an overtime classic. 

Now, the Bills look to stack more talent as they chase the first Super Bowl in franchise history. The team begins the week with the No. 25 pick in the first round on Thursday, its first of eight picks entering the 2022 draft.

Here is how the Bills draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

  • Round 1, Pick 25:
  • Round 2, Pick 57:
  • Round 3, Pick 89:
  • Round 4, Pick 130:
  • Round 5, Pick 168:
  • Round 6, Pick 185:
  • Round 6, Pick 203:
  • Round 7, Pick 231:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central. 

Breaking
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

YOU MAY LIKE

A Dolphins helmet on the field.
NFL

Dolphins’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Miami Took Each Round

The team enters the 2022 draft with just four picks after aggressive moves over the last two years.

By Dan Lyons
An Eagles helmet.
NFL

Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Philadelphia Took Each Round

Philadelphia enters the draft with multiple first-round picks.

By Daniel Chavkin
Carolina Panthers helmet sits on a cart during the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 10, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
NFL

Panthers’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Carolina Took Each Round

Could a new quarterback join the franchise early in the 2022 draft?

By Madeline Coleman
Detailed view of a Jacksonville Jaguars football helmet
NFL

Jaguars 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Jacksonville Took Each Round

The Jaguars have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row.

By Madison Williams
jackie-robinson
MLB

Uncovering Unseen Jackie Robinson Photos

SI has published new photos of the iconic athlete.

By Josh Rosenblat
Member Exclusive
July 29, 2021, Tokyo, Kanto, Japan: Caeleb Dressel (USA) celebrates after winning the men s 100m freestyle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
Play
Olympics

Caeleb Dressel Faced Mental Health Struggles Before Tokyo Games

The seven-time gold medalist detailed how societal pressures led to the Florida star experiencing panic attacks and depression.

By Madeline Coleman
Liverpool beats Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Liverpool on Cusp of UCL Final After Patient, Persistent Showing

The Reds are a step away from returning to the European title match after surviving the Villarreal experience with a relentlessness that was ultimately rewarded.

By Jonathan Wilson
Liverpool celebrates its first goal vs. Villarreal
Play
Soccer

Liverpool Cruises Past Villarreal in Champions League Semifinal First Leg

Sadio Mané scored in the 55th minute just after an own goal from the Yellow Submarine to send Liverpool into the second leg with the lead.

By Andrew Gastelum