Cardinals’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Arizona Took Each Round

The Cardinals are entering a pivotal season in 2022, with the Kyler Murray contract drama looming overhead. Arizona was one of the best teams in the league in the first half of 2021, but they lost five of its last six, including the wild card game in disappointing fashion.

The past two years, the Cardinals selected hybrid linebackers in the first round, with Isaiah Simmons in 2020 and Zaven Collins in 2021. This year, they have four picks in the final two rounds to make up for trading away a few mid-round picks.

Here is how the Cardinals draft looks so far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

Round 1, Pick 23:

Round 2, Pick 55:

Round 3, Pick 87:

Round 6, Pick 201:

Round 6, Pick 215:

Round 7, Pick 244:

Round 7, Pick 256:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

More NFL Coverage: