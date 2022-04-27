Even with the Chiefs losing some of their dynamic playmakers, their offseason additions have still positioned Kansas City to compete in a highly talented AFC West and make another run toward a Super Bowl appearance. The Chiefs are tied with Jacksonville for the most picks (12) in this year’s draft and added some solid pieces in free agency in former Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, safety Justin Reid, left tackle Orlando Brown and running back Ronald Jones among others. But some of the biggest areas of concern surrounding the franchise centers around needs at cornerback with the departure of Charvarius Ward, replacing Tyreek Hill’s production at receiver and filling the gap with an edge rusher.

With the Chiefs’ first pick coming late in the first round and a plethora of picks following, it leaves room to think that Kansas City could potentially trade up to address one of its needs in the first round. Regardless of which way the franchise handles the situation, the Chiefs are still primed compete in what will be an exciting division next season.

Kansas City’s draft begins in the first round with the No. 29 pick. Here is how the Rams draft has turned out thus far (to be updated throughout the NFL draft):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon.

