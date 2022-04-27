Skip to main content
Jets 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New York Took Each Round

The Jets went 4–13 in their first year with coach Robert Saleh at the helm and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson—the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL draft—under center. The team will pick at No. 4 in the first round of this week’s 2022 NFL draft, prime position to add a big playmaker at one of the team’s many positions of need.

New York is well represented at the top of the draft, with two picks in the top 10, as well as two in the first six picks of the second round. The team has nine picks overall.

Here is how the Jets draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 4:
  • Round 1, Pick 10:
  • Round 2, Pick 35:
  • Round 2, Pick 38:
  • Round 3, Pick 69:
  • Round 4, Pick 111:
  • Round 4, Pick 117:
  • Round 5, Pick 146:
  • Round 5, Pick 163:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

