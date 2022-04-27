Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Vince Wilfork’s Son Pleads Guilty to Stealing Super Bowl Rings

Vince Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, pleaded guilty last week in Texas to stealing and selling a few of his father’s Super Bowl rings, according to The Daily News.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and charged last year with felony theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000. Without his father’s permission, he took two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring from his father’s Friendswood, TX., home.

As part of the verdict, Holmes-Wilfork was ordered to return the stolen jewelry to his father. Additionally, he must avoid committing other crimes, pay court fees and participate in a drug-screening program.

Per the court, Holmes-Wilfork will serve five years of probation, and if he completes that time, then the conviction will be vacated.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Despite the situation, Wilfork is reportedly supporting his son during this time.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney Mark Aronowitz said, via The Daily News.

Wilfork played for the Texans and the Patriots, with whom he won multiple Super Bowls. He also won the college football championship while playing at Miami.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Denny Hamlin
Racing

Hamlin Must Complete Sensitivity Training After Racist Tweet

The Cup Series driver must begin the course by the end of the week.

By Wilton Jackson
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1)
Play
Fantasy

NFL Draft: Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Top WR and TE Prospects

The best fantasy fits for the top WR and TE rookies in the 2022 NFL Draft class.

By Michael Fabiano
kaylee hartung
NFL

Report: Hartung Could Join Michaels, Herbstreit With Amazon

The reporter, who previously worked for CNN and ESPN, has experience covering the College Football Playoff and College World Series.

By Nick Selbe
yankees
MLB

Yankees Letter Reveals Past Fine for Sign-Stealing Methods

The fine for using the dugout phone to help relay signs was not been previously reported.

By Wilton Jackson
NCAA President Mark Emmert
College

Mark Emmert to Step Down as NCAA President

The 69-year-old will finish his 12-year role by June 2023, unless a new president is named by then.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a golf ball
Extra Mustard

Family Wins $5 Million Lawsuit vs. Country Club

The house has been hit by over 600 golf balls in the five years the family has lived there.

By Madison Williams
aliyah boston (1)
College Basketball

Naismith Trophy Winner Aliyah Boston Signs With Under Armour

The South Carolina star and national champion is using her platform to expand the game to her hometown.

By Nick Selbe
Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Mark Adams
College Basketball

Texas Tech Extends Coach Mark Adams Through 2027

In his first year, the coach led the Red Raiders to the Sweet 16 at this year’s NCAA tournament.

By Madison Williams