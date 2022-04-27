Vince Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, pleaded guilty last week in Texas to stealing and selling a few of his father’s Super Bowl rings, according to The Daily News.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and charged last year with felony theft of property greater than or equal to $300,000. Without his father’s permission, he took two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring from his father’s Friendswood, TX., home.

As part of the verdict, Holmes-Wilfork was ordered to return the stolen jewelry to his father. Additionally, he must avoid committing other crimes, pay court fees and participate in a drug-screening program.

Per the court, Holmes-Wilfork will serve five years of probation, and if he completes that time, then the conviction will be vacated.

Despite the situation, Wilfork is reportedly supporting his son during this time.

“The outcome that emerged from the case was a result of much self reflection and healing on the defendant’s part and the willingness of his parents to forgive him and show him unconditional love with the sincere hope that he can be rehabilitated and go on to live a happy and productive life,” Holmes-Wilfork’s attorney Mark Aronowitz said, via The Daily News.

Wilfork played for the Texans and the Patriots, with whom he won multiple Super Bowls. He also won the college football championship while playing at Miami.

More NFL Coverage: