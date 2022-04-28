Skip to main content
Broncos’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Denver Took Each Round

Now that Russell Wilson occupies perhaps the most impactful position on the roster, the Broncos enter draft week looking to add depth for a run in 2022.

Second-year general manager George Paton will be tasked with re-shaping a roster still brimming with potential following three subpar seasons under coach Vic Fangio (19–30). Denver fired Fangio after a 7–10 finish, one month before acquiring the former Seahawks QB in a blockbuster deal involving Drew Lock, Noah Fant and three 2022 draft picks (Nos. 9, 40, 145).

The trade positioned the Broncos to become playoff contenders in the wild, wild AFC West while giving Paton and first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett some flexibility in terms of building out the roster. Denver holds nine selections in this year’s draft, with the first coming at the end of Round 2 (No. 64).

After using seven of their 10 picks on defense in 2021, including selecting corner Patrick Surtain ninth overall, the Broncos could again lean heavily towards adding defensive pieces. Linebacker and interior defensive line rank among the team’s top needs, both of which were impacted by Von Miller’s midseason trade last season. And, on offense, the Broncos could look at improving its budding offensive line or, perhaps, at tight end in light of Fant’s departure.

In addition to acquiring Wilson, the Broncos’ eventful offseason has included the signing of DE Randy Gregory and CB K’Waun Williams. The team also re-signed of Kareem Jackson. and Melvin Gordon, who took on more of a reserve role in 2021 following the emergence of rookie Javonte Williams (No. 35).

Here is how the Broncos’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during the NFL draft):

  • Round 2, No. 64 (from L.A. Rams):
  • Round 3, No. 75:
  • Round 3, No. 96 (from L.A. Rams):
  • Round 4, No. 115:
  • Round 4, No. 116 (from Seattle):
  • Round 5, No. 152:
  • Round 6, No. 206 (from Tampa Bay through N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia):
  • Round 7, No. 232:
  • Round 7, No. 234 (from Cleveland via Detroit):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at Noon.

