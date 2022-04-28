Skip to main content
NFL

Commanders’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Washington Took Each Round

Coming off a 7-10 season, the Commanders enter the NFL draft potentially in the market for a quarterback. Despite trading for Carson Wentz in the offseason, Washington could use either of their first two picks to grab a young quarterback prospect.

The Commanders only have three picks in the top 180, though, in part due to the Wentz deal, including only one pick over a 140-pick stretch. In his latest mock draft, SI’s Albert Breer has Washington taking Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave with their first pick.

Here is how the Commanders draft looks so far (to be updated during NFL Draft):

  • Round 1, Pick 11:
  • Round 2, Pick 47:
  • Round 4, Pick 113:
  • Round 6, Pick 189:
  • Round 7, Pick 230:
  • Round 7, Pick 240:

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

More NFL Coverage:

