NFL

Cowboys’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Dallas Took Each Round

The Cowboys ended last season with another early playoff exit, and enter 2022 with their sights set on changing their postseason narrative. The first step would be to come close to replicating last year’s success with their first-round pick.

Dallas used the No. 12 pick last year to snag linebacker Micah Parsons, who became an instant star, winning the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award and earning first-team All-Pro honors. The Cowboys won’t pick until No. 24 this year after posting a 12–5 record and winning the NFC East for the first time since 2018.

The Cowboys pick three times in the top 100, and also hold four fifth-round selections, so they might have some flexibility on Day 3.

Dallas has eight picks in the draft. Here is how the Cowboys’ draft has turned out thus far (to be updated during NFL draft):

Round 1, Pick 24:
Round 2, Pick 56:
Round 3, Pick 88:
Round 4, Pick 129:
Round 5, Pick 155 (from Cleveland):
Round 5, Pick 167:
Round 5, Pick 176 (Compensatory):
Round 5, Pick 178 (Compensatory):
Round 6, Pick 193 (from Cleveland):

The 2022 NFL draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds take place on Friday, beginning at 7 p.m. Rounds four through seven take place on Saturday, beginning at noon. 

