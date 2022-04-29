Skip to main content
Highlights From the Red Carpet at the 2022 NFL Draft
Eagles Trade Up to No. 13, Draft Georgia’s Jordan Davis

The Eagles on Thursday made an aggressive trade during the NFL draft to take one of the most unstoppable defensive players in college football last year: Georgia’s Jordan Davis.

Per Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer, Philadelphia sent the Nos. 15, 124, 162 and 166 picks to the Texans to move up two spots to No. 13, where it selected Davis.

The big defensive tackle, who measured in at 6' 6" and 340 pounds and ran a 4.78 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine, was a massive factor for the national title-winning Bulldogs defense. He won the 2021 Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, and was also a unanimous All-American.

As a senior, he logged 32 tackles (five tackles for loss) and two sacks, and added a rushing touchdown on offense.

