Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Lions Trade Up, Take Jameson Williams at No. 12

The Lions made a shocking move during Thursday’s NFL draft and traded up to the No. 12 pick to take former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. 

Detroit sent the Nos. 32, 34 and 66 picks in the draft to the Vikings for the Nos. 12 and 46 selections.

The Lions had the No. 2 pick and selected former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and now get another big-time playmaker, this time on the offensive side of the ball. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Williams was widely considered to be the best wideout in this year’s draft but he tore his ACL this past season—causing his draft stock to drop. In his 15 games played, he caught 79 passes for 1,572 yard and 15 touchdowns before the disastrous injury in the national championship game against Georgia. 

Detroit finished 2021 with a 3–13 record at the bottom of the NFC North. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions. 

Breaking
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

YOU MAY LIKE

The Ravens offense huddles before a game.
NFL

Ravens’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Baltimore Took Each Round

Baltimore owns nine picks in the first four rounds.

By Daniel Chavkin
An Eagles helmet.
NFL

Eagles’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Philadelphia Took Each Round

Philadelphia enters the draft with multiple first-round picks.

By Daniel Chavkin
eagles helmet
Play
NFL

Eagles Trade Up to No. 13, Draft Georgia’s Jordan Davis

Philadelphia jumps up to take a superstar from the national championship-winning Bulldogs.

By Dan Lyons
Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
NFL

Jets Draft WR Garrett Wilson Amid Deebo Samuel Rumors

The team was looking to trade away its No. 10 pick to the 49ers in a package deal to sign the veteran receiver, but selected Wilson instead.

By Madison Williams
A Detroit Lions helmet.
NFL

Lions’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Detroit Took Each Round

Detroit owns the No. 2 pick entering Thursday night.

By Daniel Chavkin
chris-olave-ohio-state-prospect
NFL

Saints Trade Up to No. 11, Draft WR Chris Olave

New Orleans parted with the No. 16 pick and a third and fourth rounder to move up and select the Ohio State receiver.

By Mike McDaniel
nfl-chiefs-lose-chargers-mahomes-bosa
NFL

NFL Sets First Amazon ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game

The Chargers are set to take on the Chiefs in Week Two to kickoff Amazon’s new ‘Thursday Night Football’ package.

By Mike McDaniel
A Saints helmet is placed on a bench.
NFL

Saints’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New Orleans Took Each Round

New Orleans has several areas it can address in this year’s draft, including at wide receiver and defensive line.

By Wilton Jackson