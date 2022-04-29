Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Marquise Brown Says Cardinals Beat Two Super Bowl Contenders in Trade

One of the biggest trades of the NFL draft’s first round Thursday was the Cardinals’ acquiring Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Ravens for pick No. 23.

After the trade, Brown explained what happened on the I Am Athlete podcast. First, he said he quietly asked for a trade after not believing he was a good fit in his offense.

Once it became clear he was going to be traded, Brown said multiple teams were involved. Arizona ultimately put together the best offer, but Brown mentioned two other playoff teams were also aggressive in his pursuit.

“I told them I would like to go to the Cardinals,” said Brown, who is now under contract until 2023 after Arizona reportedly exercised his fifth-year option. “The Chiefs and Packers made a play towards the end, and the Cardinals came through and came and got me.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Both Kansas City and Green Bay are trying to replace their top wide receivers who left in the offseason. The Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, and so far have added wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Packers, meanwhile, sent Davante Adams to the Raiders, but haven’t been as aggressive in adding to their receiver room, signing only Sammy Watkins in free agency.

Instead, Brown becomes Arizona’s No. 2 wide receiver next to DeAndre Hopkins, replacing Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jaguars. Additionally, Brown reunites with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray, which has seemed to please both individuals.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

QB Malik Willis on Radar of Four Teams Friday, per Report

The popular prospect remains available following Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) stares towards the San Antonio Spurs bench after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Spurs 115-110.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul’s Perfect Playoff Game

The Lakers star referred to Paul’s incredible performance as a “masterpiece.”

By Wilton Jackson
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

The Durant-Barkley Fight Breakdown | SI Media Podcast

Kevin Durant vs. Charles Barkley analysis

By Jimmy Traina
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso’s jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game.
MLB

Five-Tool Newsletter: Inside MLB’s Eventful Week

By Matt Martell
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs (28) runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday, April 29, 2022, that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
NFL

Raiders Decline Fifth-Year Options on Three Former First-Rounders

The NFL deadline to pick up options on 2019 draft picks is May 2.

By Jelani Scott
Boris Becker in attendance for day one of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Tennis

Boris Becker Sentenced to Jail for Financial Crimes

The three-time Wimbledon champion must serve 15 months in prison before being eligible for release.

By Associated Press
Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer stands on the mound.
Play
MLB

MLB Suspends Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 Games

The two-season suspension is the longest the league has ever issued for domestic violence.

By Stephanie Apstein
Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay
Extra Mustard

Rams’ McVay, Snead Hilariously React to Patriots Pick

The reigning Super Bowl champions were hoping to draft the Chattanooga guard in the third round.

By Madison Williams