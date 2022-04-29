Raiders Decline Fifth-Year Options on Three Former First-Rounders

The Raiders announced Friday the team will not exercise the fifth-year options on 2019 first round draft picks Johnathan Abram, Clelin Ferrell and star running back Josh Jacobs ahead of the May 2 deadline.

Ferrell (No. 4), Jacobs (No. 24) and Abram (No. 27) were the first players drafted by former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who was fired on Jan. 17 following the team’s Wild Card loss to the Bengals.

“We look forward to working with all three players and we will evaluate each situation individually moving forward,” GM Dave Ziegler said in the statement announcing the news.

While Ferrell and Abram have not quite lived up to expectations, Jacobs’ inclusion in this decision is a bit surprising. The 2020 Pro Bowler enjoyed the lion’s share of the workload in his first two seasons, compiling 2,215 yards and 19 touchdowns on 515 carries to go with 53 receptions for 404 yards.

In 2021, however, Jacobs did see a decline in touches due to the arrival of veteran Kenyan Drake last offseason; the 24-year-old finished the year south of 1,000 yards rushing for the first time (872), but managed to log a career-high 348 receiving yards.

Ferrell, a former standout defensive end at Clemson, has showed flashes of promise but has struggled to find his footing. The 24-year-old has compiled eight sacks and 79 tackles in 42 games played (26 starts).

Abram, meanwhile, has battled through multiple injuries in the last three seasons. The once-brash safety missed all but one game his rookie season after tearing his rotator cuff in Week 1, and has started only 28 games in his career. Abram did, however, finish second on the Raiders in tackles last season (116).

