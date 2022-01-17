Skip to main content
Raiders Fire General Manager Mike Mayock Following Playoff Exit

After three seasons and no playoff wins, the Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock.

"We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders," the team said in a statement. "We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future."

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

SI Recommends

Mayock took control of the Raiders's front office in 2019, as the team had gone a combined 10–22 in the previous two years. The team went a combined 15-17 in Mayock's first two seasons, missing the playoffs both years, before qualifying for a wild-card spot in 2021 with a 10-7 record.

After a three-year career as an NFL player, Mayock worked in commercial real estate before transitioning to a broadcasting career, most notably as a draft analyst for the NFL Network.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Raiders, visit Raider Maven.

