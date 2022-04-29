NFL Draft 2022: Best Available Players For Day 2

A wild Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft was headlined by a pair of stunning trades, along with several teams that moved up for mid-first-round talent. First, the expected happened: Georgia’s Travon Walker and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson went first and second, followed by a host of other defensive players. Then, trades saw six receivers jump off the board, including Arkansas’s Treylon Burks, who was selected by the Titans after they dealt star wideout A.J. Brown to the Eagles.

The Steelers were the only team to gamble on a quarterback in Round 1, picking Pitt’s Kenny Pickett at No. 20. Liberty’s Malik Willis will start Friday as one of the top players remaining. He’s joined by Iowa State running back Breece Hall, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and other collegiate stars who didn’t hear their names called on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Here are the best available players remaining heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft.

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports (Dean); Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports (Ojabo)

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (JR, 5'11", 229 pounds)

Dean was the leader of the best defense in the country and is a modern-day three-down linebacker. His football IQ, instincts and speed allow him to play fast, and he’s always around the ball. While his quickness and athleticism will allow him to excel in coverage against running backs, his lack of ideal size and length could create challenges covering tight ends.

2. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (JR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

Booth is an athletic, agile and scheme-diverse cornerback. While he has a few missed tackles in part to being overaggressive, Booth is physical and willing as a run defender. The former five-star recruit is competitive at the catch point and has outstanding ball skills as this highlight reel grab demonstrates. Per PFF, no ACC cornerback played more snaps than Booth without allowing a 20-yard completion in 2021. Booth underwent sports hernia surgery last month, but he’s expected to be ready for the start of camp.

3. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (rSR, 6'1", 219 pounds)

Willis is a dual-threat talent with the highest ceiling among this year’s crop of quarterback prospects. Willis generates plenty of zip on his throws, and his elite speed and dynamism as a runner stresses opposing defenses. Not only did he impress during on-field drills at the combine and his pro day, but this viral video captured off the field shows the strength of his character and why it’s easy to root for Willis.

4. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (SR, 6'6", 303 pounds)

Raimann is a former exchange student from Austria who was recruited to Central Michigan as a tight end before converting to left tackle just two seasons ago. Even though he turns 25 in September, he’s young in terms of his football development and has made impressive strides learning his new position so far. Raimann lacks ideal arm length (32 ⅞”), but he has nimble feet and excellent play strength, and his best football is ahead of him.

5. David Ojabo, edge, Michigan (rSO, 6'4", 250 pounds)

Ojabo is relatively new to football, but he finished last season with 11 sacks—second in the Big Ten behind Hutchinson—and his pass-rush moves are more developed than one would expect given his limited experience. A torn Achilles will delay his NFL debut, and he won’t contribute much on run downs early in his career. That said, the explosive and bendy edge rusher offers his future team plenty of upside as a reward for its patience with his recovery and development.

6. Arnold Ebiketie, edge, Penn State (rSR, 6'2", 250 pounds)

A transfer from Temple, Ebiketie had 9.5 sacks and 18 TFLs in his only season with the Nittany Lions. Per PFF, Ebiketie had the third-highest win rate among Big Ten edge rushers after Hutchinson and Karlaftis in 2021. While he isn’t as effective against the run, his length (34 ⅛" arms), bend and active hands should allow him to become a productive pass rusher early in his career.

7. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (JR, 5'11", 217 pounds)

Hall is a patient runner with outstanding vision and contact balance, and he’s a reliable receiver out of the backfield. Although he has shouldered a heavy workload (800 career touches), Hall was highly productive and has the frame and versatile skill set to be a featured back. Similar to Elam, Hall has an NFL pedigree as he follows in the footsteps of his stepfather (Jeff Smith) and cousin (Roger Craig).

8. Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi (rJR, 6'2", 212 pounds)

Improved decision making and ball placement helped Corral cut down on interceptions in 2021 (five) compared to the previous season (14). While he has benefited from playing in Lane Kiffin’s offense, Corral throws with a quick release, has above-average arm strength and the mobility to make and extend plays. While he’s tough and it’s easy to admire his competitiveness, his relatively slight frame and playing style could impact durability.

9. Boye Mafe, edge, Minnesota (rSR, 6'4", 261 pounds)

Mafe has built plenty of momentum throughout the predraft process. After turning heads at the Senior Bowl in practices and as the National Team MVP, he showed off elite athleticism in Indy with a 4.53 40-yard dash and explosive jumps (38" vertical and 10'5" broad). Mafe is an ascending prospect who could end up sneaking into the back end of Round 1.

10. Travis Jones, IDL, Connecticut (SR, 6'4", 325 pounds)

Jones was the best player on a bad UConn team (1–11 in 2021). He’s a stout run defender with the ability to push the pocket on passing downs and has impressive mobility for a player his size. For teams that miss out on Jordan Davis or prefer to wait (a little longer) on a run-stuffing nose tackle, there won’t be much of a drop off with Jones.

11. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (JR, 5'9", 211 pounds)

Walker is a powerful runner with a thick and compact build, excellent contact balance and impressive change-of-direction agility. He’s a tackle-breaking machine who racks up yards after contact in bunches. Walker tied for the third-fastest 40-yard dash at the combine among running backs (4.38). Walker has limited experience in the passing game, with 19 career receptions over three seasons.

12. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (SR, 6'6", 283 pounds)

His height can lead to some natural leverage issues, but Hall uses his quickness, violent hands and relentless motor to make an impact rushing the passer and can hold his own defending the run. Hall finished with his most productive season (13 TFLs and six sacks) in 2021.

13. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (rJR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

Gordon posted a relatively disappointing time in the 40-yard dash (4.52) at the combine, but he has outstanding short-area quickness and change-of-direction ability. The scheme-diverse corner is a smooth and fluid mover with excellent ball skills.

14. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (JR, 6'1", 218 pounds)

His passing numbers declined year over year as most of North Carolina’s skill-position players had departed for the draft last spring, but Howell is arguably the best deep passer in this year’s draft class. He rushed for 828 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which ranked top seven in the ACC last season. Per PFF, Howell’s 65 forced missed tackles last season are the most by a Power 5 QB since 2014.

15. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (rSR, 6'3", 211 pounds)

Ridder’s strong work ethic and character has helped him improve every season. A four-year starter with 44 career wins, he led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. There are some issues with accuracy and ball placement, but Ridder has the ability to process what he sees quickly and to make throws to all three levels of the field. While he looks to win from the pocket first, defenses also need to account for his 4.52 speed.

16. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (JR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

Pickens’s best season came as a highly-touted true freshman when he hauled in 49 receptions for 727 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. While he missed most of the past season with a torn ACL, the lanky receiver has natural hands and excellent body control.

17. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (SR, 6'1", 199 pounds)

Brisker has the versatility to succeed in a variety of roles and alignments. He played through a shoulder injury in 2021, which led to some missed tackles, but he’s at his best playing close to the line of scrimmage and is a physical tone-setter on defense. He uses his athleticism, length and instincts to make plays in both the pass and run games.

18. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (JR, 5'10", 195 pounds)

An option quarterback and defensive back in high school, Moore converted to wide receiver due to team needs and led the Broncos in both receptions (51) and yards (802) as a true freshman in 2019. He had a 95/1,292/10 line in ’21 and PFF credited Moore with 26 broken tackles after the catch, which led FBS wide receivers last season.

19. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (rSR, 5'11", 198 pounds)

Pitre is quicker than fast, but he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at Baylor’s pro day. His intelligence and instincts allow him to play fast and impact the game in so many different ways. The Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 finished last season with 75 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

20. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (rSR, 6'4", 208 pounds)

Watson has an elite combination of size and speed with a wide catch radius, and is elusive for a big receiver. The son of a former NFL safety (Tim Watson) ran the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash among wide receivers (4.36) and led all combine participants in the broad jump (11'4"). Watson averaged 20.4 yards per reception over his career and returned a pair of kickoffs for scores in 2020.

21. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (SR, 5'11", 190 pounds)

After receiving limited offers coming out of high school, McCreary still plays with a chip on his shoulder. While he’s tied with Marcus Jones (5'8", 174 pounds) for the shortest arms among the 34 corners on this list, McCreary is a smooth and fluid athlete who is sticky in coverage and will compete through the catch point.

22. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (JR, 6'1", 226 pounds)

23. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (SR, 6'4", 246 pounds)

24. DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 283 pounds)

25. Drake Jackson, edge, USC (JR, 6'3", 254 pounds)

26. Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma (SR, 6'4", 290 pounds)

27. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (SR, 6'5", 322 pounds)

28. Kingsley Enagbare, edge, South Carolina (SR, 6'4", 258 pounds)

29. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (rSR, 6'1", 194 pounds)

30. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (rSR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

31. Nik Bonitto, edge, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'3", 248 pounds)

32. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (SR, 6'8", 384 pounds)

33. Cameron Thomas, edge, San Diego State (SR, 6'4", 267 pounds)

34. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (SR, 6'3", 321 pounds)

35. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (rJR, 6'4", 243 pounds)

36. David Bell, WR, Purdue (JR, 6'1", 212 pounds)

37. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (SR, 6'3", 239 pounds)

38. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (SR, 6'4", 243 pounds)

39. Sam Williams, edge, Mississippi (SR, 6'4", 261 pounds)

40. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (JR, 5'11", 187 pounds)

41. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (rSR, 6'6", 315 pounds)

42. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (JR, 6'3", 250 pounds)

43. Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Alabama (rSR, 6'4", 310 pounds)

44. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (SR, 6'2", 230 pounds)

45. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (JR, 6'0", 217 pounds)

46. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (rSR, 6'3", 311 pounds)

47. Cameron Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (rJR, 6'3", 303 pounds)

48. Josh Paschal, edge, Kentucky (rSR, 6'3", 268 pounds)

49. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (rJR, 6'5", 316 pounds)

50. Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'0", 226 pounds)

51. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (SR, 5'8", 174 pounds)

52. Dominique Robinson, edge, Miami (OH) (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

53. Myjai Sanders, edge, Cincinnati (SR, 6'5", 247 pounds)

54. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (rJR, 6'3", 226 pounds)

55. Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA (JR, 6'5", 321 pounds)

56. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (SR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

57. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (rSR, 6'3", 307 pounds)

58. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (SR, 6'3", 211 pounds)

59. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (JR, 6'0", 212 pounds)

60. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (JR, 6'2", 201 pounds)

61. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (SR, 5'11", 196 pounds)

62. Alex Wright, edge, UAB (JR, 6'5", 271 pounds)

63. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (SR, 6'1", 206 pounds)

64. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (SR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

65. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (rSR, 6'4", 307 pounds)

66. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (rJR, 6'4", 205 pounds)

67. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (rSR, 5'8", 170 pounds)

68. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (JR, 6'4", 250 pounds)

69. James Cook, RB, Georgia (SR, 5'11", 199 pounds)

70. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (SR, 5'10", 218 pounds)

71. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (SR, 6'1", 203 pounds)

72. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (rJR, 5'11", 224 pounds)

73. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (JR, 5'8", 178 pounds)

74. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (SR, 6'6", 307 pounds)

75. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (SR, 6'5", 245 pounds)

76. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (rSR, 6'5", 318 pounds)

77. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (SR, 6'5", 312 pounds)

78. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 255 pounds)

79. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (rSR, 6'5", 247 pounds)

80. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (rSR, 6'4", 237 pounds)

81. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (SR, 6'2", 199 pounds)

82. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (rSR, 6'1", 228 pounds)

83. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (SR, 6'0", 176 pounds)

84. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (rJR, 6'1", 197 pounds)

85. Josh Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (SR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

86. DeAngelo Malone, edge, Western Kentucky (SR, 6'3", 243 pounds)

87. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (SR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

88. Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest (rSR, 6'4", 304 pounds)

89. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (SR, 6'1", 193 pounds)

90. John Ridgeway, IDL, Arkansas (rSR, 6'5", 321 pounds)

91. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (rSR, 6'7", 252 pounds)

92. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (rSR, 5'11", 195 pounds)

93. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (rSR, 6'1", 224 pounds)

94. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (rSR, 6'7", 259 pounds)

95. Amare Barno, edge, Virginia Tech (SR, 6'5", 246 pounds)

96. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (rJR, 6'6", 313 pounds)

97. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (rSR, 6'1", 197 pounds)

98. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (rSO, 5'9", 194 pounds)

99. Jesse Luketa, edge, Penn State (SR, 6'2", 261 pounds)

Darren Yamashita/USA Today Sports

100. Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State (rJR, 6'2", 200 pounds)

101. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (rJR, 5'11", 189 pounds)

102. Danny Gray, WR, SMU (SR, 6'0", 186 pounds)

103. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (rSR, 6'3", 314 pounds)

104. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

105. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (SR, 6'4", 304 pounds)

106. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (SR, 6'0", 182 pounds)

107. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (SR, 6'0", 199 pounds)

108. Christopher Allen, edge, Alabama (rSR, 6'4", 241 pounds)

109. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (rSR, 6'2", 197 pounds)

110. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (rJR, 6'4", 308 pounds)

111. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

112. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (rSR, 6'5", 310 pounds)

113. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (rSR, 6'2", 225 pounds)

114. JT Woods, S, Baylor (SR, 6'2", 195 pounds)

115. Matthew Butler, IDL, Tennessee (SR, 6'4", 297 pounds)

116. Neil Farrell, IDL, LSU (SR, 6'4", 330 pounds)

117. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (rJR, 6'0", 214 pounds)

118. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (rJR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

119. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (rSR, 6'7", 301 pounds)

120. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (rSR, 6'4", 323 pounds)

121. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (rSO, 5'10", 198 pounds)

122. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (rSR, 6'1", 233 pounds)

123. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (rSR, 5'11", 227 pounds)

124. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (SR, 6'4", 245 pounds)

125. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (SR, 6'0", 183 pounds)

126. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (JR, 6'3", 296 pounds)

127. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (JR, 6'1", 175 pounds)

128. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (SR, 6'6", 328 pounds)

129. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (SR, 6'2", 201 pounds)

130. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (rSR, 6'1", 215 pounds)

131. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (SR, 6'2", 181 pounds)

132. Dane Belton, S, Iowa (JR, 6'1", 205 pounds)

133. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (JR, 6'3", 195 pounds)

134. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (SR, 6'3", 239 pounds)

135. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (rSR, 5'11", 189 pounds)

136. Tyreke Smith, edge, Ohio State (SR, 6'3", 254 pounds)

137. Kalia Davis, IDL, UCF (rSR, 6'1", 302 pounds)

138. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (rSR, 5'11", 207 pounds)

139. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (rSR, 6'0", 203 pounds)

140. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (rSR, 6'0", 214 pounds)

141. Micheal Clemons, edge, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'5", 263 pounds)

142. Isaiah Thomas, edge, Oklahoma (rSR, 6'5", 266 pounds)

143. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (rSR, 6'7", 321 pounds)

144. Dare Rosenthal, OT, Kentucky (rJR, 6'7", 290 pounds)

145. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (SR, 6'6", 246 pounds)

146. Cade Mays, IOL, Tennessee (SR, 6'5", 311 pounds)

147. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (JR, 5'11", 210 pounds)

148. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (rSR, 6'0", 213 pounds)

149. Zachary Carter, IDL, Florida (rSR, 6'4", 282 pounds)

150. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (JR, 6'2", 200 pounds)

151. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (SR, 6'4", 314 pounds)

152. Jake Camarda, P, Georgia (SR, 6'2", 180 pounds)

153. Jordan Stout, P, Penn State (rSR, 6'3", 209 pounds)

154. Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL) (rSR, 6'1", 177 pounds)

155. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (rSR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

156. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (SR, 6'1", 212 pounds)

157. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (rSR, 6'0", 204 pounds)

158. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (SR, 6'3", 238 pounds)

159. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (rSR, 6'3", 218 pounds)

160. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M (SR, 6'2", 212 pounds)

161. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (SR, 6'0", 194 pounds)

162. Logan Bruss, OT, Wisconsin (rSR, 6'5", 309 pounds)

163. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (rSR, 6'2", 197 pounds)

164. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (SR, 5'8", 197 pounds)

165. Ben Brown, IOL, Mississippi (rSR, 6'5", 312 pounds)

166. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (SR, 6'4", 249 pounds)

167. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (SR, 6'1", 240 pounds)

168. Haskell Garrett, IDL, Ohio State (SR, 6'2", 300 pounds)

169. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (SR, 6'8", 312 pounds)

170. Eyioma Uwazurike, IDL, Iowa State (rSR, 6'6", 316 pounds)

171. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (rSR, 5'11", 180 pounds)

172. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (rJR, 6'2", 228 pounds)

173. Jayden Peevy, IDL, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'5", 308 pounds)

174. Otito Ogbonnia, IDL, UCLA (SR, 6'4", 324 pounds)

175. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (SR, 6'2", 234 pounds)

176. Eric Johnson, IDL, Missouri State (rSR, 6'4", 299 pounds)

177. Decobie Durant, CB, South Carolina State (rSR, 5'10", 180 pounds)

178. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (rSR, 6'2", 239 pounds)

179. Jeffrey Gunter, edge, Coastal Carolina (rSR, 6'4", 258 pounds)

180. David Anenih, edge, Houston (rSR, 6'2", 245 pounds)

181. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (JR, 5'11", 209 pounds)

182. EJ Perry, QB, Brown (rSR, 6'2", 211 pounds)

183. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'8", 189 pounds)

184. Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU (JR, 6'0", 211 pounds)

185. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (SR, 5'11", 204 pounds)

186. Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi (JR, 5'10", 222 pounds)

187. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (rSR, 6'3", 205 pounds)

188. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (rSR, 6'3", 296 pounds)

189. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (rSR, 6'1", 210 pounds)

190. Zachary Thomas, OT, San Diego State (rSR, 6'5", 308 pounds)

191. Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan (rSR, 6'7", 325 pounds)

192. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (rSR, 6'1", 226 pounds)

193. Thomas Booker, IDL, Stanford (SR, 6'3", 301 pounds)

194. Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi (SR, 6'2", 232 pounds)

195. Cade York, K, LSU (JR, 6'1", 198 pounds)

196. Cordell Volson, OT, North Dakota State (rSR, 6'6", 315 pounds)

197. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (SR, 6'0", 227 pounds)

198. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (SR, 6'5", 314 pounds)

199. Chris Hinton, IDL, Michigan (JR, 6'4", 305 pounds)

200. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (SR, 6'3", 327 pounds)

201. Gerrit Prince, TE, UAB (rSR, 6'5", 241 pounds)

202. Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State (rSR, 5'11", 233 pounds)

203. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (rSR, 6'4", 241 pounds)

204. Leon O'Neal, S, Texas A&M (SR, 6'1", 204 pounds)

205. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (SR, 6'2", 207 pounds)

206. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (FL) (rSR, 6'2", 209 pounds)

207. Quentin Lake, S, UCLA (rSR, 6'1", 201 pounds)

208. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (SR, 5'10", 197 pounds)

209. John FitzPatrick, TE, Georgia (rJR, 6'7", 262 pounds)

210. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (rJR, 6'2", 192 pounds)

211. Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma (rJR, 6'3", 201 pounds)

212. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (rSO, 6'1", 210 pounds)

213. Montaric Brown, CB, Arkansas (rSR, 6'0", 196 pounds)

214. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (SR, 6'7", 307 pounds)

215. Damarion Williams, CB, Houston (rSR, 5'10", 182 pounds)

216. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (rSR, 5'11", 171 pounds)

217. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (JR, 5'11", 173 pounds)

218. Noah Elliss, IDL, Idaho (rJR, 6'4", 346 pounds)

219. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (SR, 5'10", 221 pounds)

220. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (rSR, 6'0", 231 pounds)

221. D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International (SR, 6'1", 210 pounds)

222. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (SR, 5'11", 228 pounds)

223. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (rSR, 6'0", 233 pounds)

224. Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers (SR, 5'10", 216 pounds)

225. Sterling Weatherford, S, Miami (OH) (rSR, 6'4", 224 pounds)

226. Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State (rJR, 5'11", 186 pounds)

227. Ja'Tyre Carter, OT, Southern (rSR, 6'3", 311 pounds)

228. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (rJR, 6'2", 201 pounds)

229. Bryce Watts, CB, Massachusetts (rSR, 6'0", 187 pounds)

230. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (SR, 6'0", 221 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report. His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

