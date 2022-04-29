In the first surprise of the 2022 NFL draft, the Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 pick Thursday to make him the first defensive back taken on the big night.

The former LSU cornerback is one of the best players in this year’s draft, but Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was largely expected to be the first cornerback to go. He fell to the Jets with the No. 4 pick.

Stingley had scouts salivating in the 2019 season during LSU’s championship run and his reputation followed him for the next two years. He was named first-team All-SEC in 2019 and 2020 but injuries derailed him in 2021.

He only played in three games this past season and tallied eight tackles with no interceptions.

Houston finished 4–13, and only the Jaguars had a worse record in the AFC South.

