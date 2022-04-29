Skip to main content
Travon Walker Involved in Car Accident Before Draft, per Report

Before the Jaguars selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Georgia edge rusher Travon Walker was involved in a “serious” car accident in Athens, Ga., according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Walker crashed into two parked cars but sustained no injuries, per Rapoport, and no citations were issued. After being selected in the draft, he said the accident was a “fender bender” and took place two weeks ago. 

Walker shot up draft boards in recent weeks after it was believed for much of the offseason that edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux would be selected with the first and second picks. The 21-year-old had six sacks and 37 total tackles on his way to a national title with the Bulldogs in 2021.

The Jaguars selected Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the 2021 draft and proceeded to go 3–14 last season. First-year coach Urban Meyer lasted just one tumultuous season after several off-the-field incidents and poor results culminated in his firing. Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson to replace him. 

