NFL

Cade Mays of Tennessee Picked at No. 199, Slot Famous for Tom Brady

The infamous pick No. 199 has been selected in the 2022 NFL draft. The Panthers drafted Cade Mays, an offensive lineman from Tennessee.

So, what’s so important about pick No. 199? Who’s even paying attention to the sixth round of the NFL draft anyway?

Well, back in 2000, a player by the name of Tom Brady was chosen by the Patriots in the 199th slot.

Fast forward more than two decades later, Brady has seven Super Bowl rings, 10 Super Bowl appearances and is nicknamed the “GOAT” of football. Needless to say, the Patriots were lucky with their pick.

Since Brady’s success accumulated in the NFL, pick No. 199 has become a famous slot in each year’s draft. Will that person be a future Tom Brady, for example?

It’s become a “199 Club” for the players selected in that slot each year. Players drafted at this number will forever have it tied to them. Last year’s pick Jaylen Twyman was 2021’s No. 199.

This year’s No. 199 played his first two years with Georgia before finishing out his college career at Tennessee. As a part of the Volunteers’ offensive line, Mays helped the team improve their record by four games from 2020 to ’21. He played in every single offensive line position throughout his college career, but while at Tennessee, he competed at right tackle throughout last season.

When Mays and the Panthers face Brady and the Buccaneers at some point in the 2022 season, the original infamous 199 will face the newest member of the club.

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers. 

