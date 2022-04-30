Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Vikings New GM Trading With NFC North Rivals

Green Bay wasted no time finding a weapon for Aaron Rodgers in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Packers made a trade with NFC North rival Vikings at No. 34, sending its No. 53 and No. 59 picks to Minnesota to draft North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson. 

Initially, the Packers were not slated to make their two selections until later in the second round of the draft. The franchise getting Watson comes a day after it did not draft a wide receiver in the first round on Thursday night. 

Green Bay tried to trade with Minnesota for No. 32 on Thursday. However, things did not work out, and it brought the Packers’ streak of not drafting a wide receiver in the first round to 20 years.

Under new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the Vikings made a trade with Detroit to move back, giving up their No. 12 pick for a No. 32 selection in the first round. At No. 12, the Lions selected Alabama’s Jameson Williams.

On Friday, the Packers traded up 19 spots to select Watson, giving the Vikings their No. 53 and No. 59 selections in the draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Late Thursday night, Rodgers spoke on the The Pat McAfee Show about the team not selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft. 

Watson caught 43 passes for 801 yards (18.6 average) and seven touchdowns as a second-team All-American in his senior season. He returned two kickoffs for touchdowns as a junior. 

Watson’s father, Tim Watson, was drafted in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL draft by the Packers. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central 

Breaking
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

YOU MAY LIKE

United States goalkeeper Hope Solo warms up for the game against Sweden during the women’s team quarterfinal in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha.
Soccer

Hope Solo Requests Postponement of HoF Induction Ceremony

The former U.S. women’s national team star was scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in May.

By Jelani Scott
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

QB Malik Willis on Radar of Four Teams Friday, per Report

The popular prospect remains available following Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) stares towards the San Antonio Spurs bench after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Spurs 115-110.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul’s Perfect Playoff Game

The Lakers star referred to Paul’s incredible performance as a “masterpiece.”

By Wilton Jackson
Marquise Brown catches a pass for the Baltimore Ravens.
Play
NFL

Marquise Brown Says Cardinals Beat Two Contenders in Trade

The new Arizona wide receiver named two other teams that wanted to acquire him.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

The Durant-Barkley Fight Breakdown | SI Media Podcast

Kevin Durant vs. Charles Barkley analysis

By Jimmy Traina
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso is taken to the ground by St. Louis Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) and Alonso’s jersey is grabbed by Cardinals relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera, left, as benches clear during a scuffle in the eighth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Clapp was ejected from the game.
MLB

Five-Tool Newsletter: Inside MLB’s Eventful Week

By Matt Martell
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs (28) runs during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Las Vegas Raiders are declining the fifth-year options on all three of their 2019 first-round picks as the new regime doesn’t want to commit to players inherited on the roster. General manager Dave Ziegler announced Friday, April 29, 2022, that the team will let defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram play out the final year of their rookie contracts instead of extending them through 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
NFL

Raiders Decline Fifth-Year Options on Three Former First-Rounders

The NFL deadline to pick up options on 2019 draft picks is May 2.

By Jelani Scott
Boris Becker in attendance for day one of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament.
Tennis

Boris Becker Sentenced to Jail for Financial Crimes

The three-time Wimbledon champion must serve 15 months in prison before being eligible for release.

By Associated Press