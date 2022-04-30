Titans End Malik Willis’s Draft Slide With Third Round Selection

It took a while, but Malik Willis finally knows where he will play football next year. The Titans ended Willis’s slide in the third round with pick No. 86.

Willis was projected to go as high as No. 2, but the lack of depth in this year’s quarterback class pushed most teams to address the position prior to this weekend. Instead, Willis had to wait longer than expected to become the third quarterback drafted.

The first quarterback taken in the draft was Kenny Pickett at No. 20 to the Steelers, a spot that many thought was a landing spot for Willis. After Pickett, though, no team took a quarterback until the Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder with pick No. 74.

Willis originally attended Auburn, but after two years as a backup, he transferred to Liberty where he became the starting quarterback for two seasons. At Liberty, Willis combined to throw for more than 5,000 and 47 touchdowns in 23 games, while also rushing for more than 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns.

By taking Willis, the Titans are potentially preparing for life after Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee’s quarterback has two years left on his contract, but a potential out after this season means the Titans could go in a different direction sooner rather than later.

Willis will most likely spend 2022 as Tannehill’s backup, but he has a chance to earn a starting opportunity if he can develop on the bench.

More NFL Coverage: