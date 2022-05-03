Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Justyn Ross Medically Cleared to Play, per Chiefs GM

Justyn Ross did not hear his name called during the 2022 NFL draft. A series of injuries that included neck surgery to address congenital neck fusion and a stress fracture in his left foot pushed him out of the draft and into undrafted free agency. 

One team was ready to take a swing at acquiring Ross despite any medical questions. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Tuesday the organization felt good about signing Ross after evaluation by team doctors. 

“I know how good our medical staff is. ... If they tell me, ‘Yes.’ I feel good. If they tell me, ‘No.’ I don’t try to become a doctor all of the sudden,” Veach said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As a freshman, Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s national championship win against Alabama in 2018. But last season, the star wideout posted 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

With Kansas City trading star wideout Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs currently have 17 receivers on their roster, including 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore and two other undrafted rookies.

More NFL Coverage:

Dean ‘Ready to Go’ for Eagles Minicamp, GM Howie Roseman Says
First JSU Player Under Deion Sanders Picked in NFL Draft
Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History
• Arrowhead Report: 2022 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.

Breaking
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Anderson announced his retirement from professional tennis on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at age 35.
Tennis

Former Grand Slam Finalist Kevin Anderson Retires at 35

The South African was a two-time runner-up in his grand slam career.

By Associated Press
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
Fabinho celebrates a Liverpool goal
Soccer

Liverpool Advances to UCL Final After Fending Off Villarreal Comeback

The Yellow Submarine put a scare in Liverpool with two first-half goals before Jürgen Klopp’s side pulled away with three goals in a 12-minute span.

By Andrew Gastelum
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) is hurt during a play against Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the second quarter during game one of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

Celtics Guard Marcus Smart Out for Game 2 vs. Bucks

The guard is dealing with a right-thigh contusion.

By Madison Williams
A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill of the Titans celebrate.
Play
NFL

Ryan Tannehill on Titans Trading A.J. Brown: ‘It Hurts’

The Titans’ leading receiver for three seasons was dealt during the first round of the NFL draft.

By Dan Lyons
NFL network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala
NFL

Aditi Kinkhabwala Leaving NFL Network After 10 Years

Her future endeavors are still unknown as she says she will be doing some “dream-chasing.”

By Madison Williams
General view of a NCAA logo
College

Task Force To Big-Money Boosters: NIL Sanctions Could Be Coming

College administrators are finalizing guidelines expected to clarify that boosters and booster-led collectives are prohibited from involvement in recruiting, sources tell SI.

By Ross Dellenger
Shad Khan at a press conference.
Play
NFL

Shad Khan Discusses Reasoning for Firing Urban Meyer

The Jaguars owner said the move had nothing to do with wins and losses.

By Wilton Jackson