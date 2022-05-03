Justyn Ross Medically Cleared to Play, per Chiefs GM

Justyn Ross did not hear his name called during the 2022 NFL draft. A series of injuries that included neck surgery to address congenital neck fusion and a stress fracture in his left foot pushed him out of the draft and into undrafted free agency.

One team was ready to take a swing at acquiring Ross despite any medical questions. Chiefs GM Brett Veach said Tuesday the organization felt good about signing Ross after evaluation by team doctors.

“I know how good our medical staff is. ... If they tell me, ‘Yes.’ I feel good. If they tell me, ‘No.’ I don’t try to become a doctor all of the sudden,” Veach said.

As a freshman, Ross caught 46 passes for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in six catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in Clemson’s national championship win against Alabama in 2018. But last season, the star wideout posted 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

With Kansas City trading star wideout Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs currently have 17 receivers on their roster, including 2022 second-round pick Skyy Moore and two other undrafted rookies.

More NFL Coverage:

• Dean ‘Ready to Go’ for Eagles Minicamp, GM Howie Roseman Says

• First JSU Player Under Deion Sanders Picked in NFL Draft

• Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History

• Arrowhead Report: 2022 NFL Draft: Kansas City Chiefs Recap and UDFA Tracker

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage, go to Arrowhead Report.