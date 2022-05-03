Skip to main content
Former NFL All-Pro Fired From Sports Media Company After Allegedly Attacking Another Employee

Olin Kreutz, a two-time All-Pro center and six-time Pro Bowler for the Bears, was fired by Chicago-based sports media company CHGO Sports after allegedly assaulting one of his fellow employees.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee,” the company said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we were shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay. The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz responded on Twitter Monday, posting a graphic featuring a Mike Tyson quote: “Social media made y’all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it,” which is a far cry from an apology or denial of what happened.

Neither side has released specifics about the incident that led to his dismissal.

Kreutz played for the Bears from 1998 to 2010 before one season with the Saints. He also serves as an analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

CHGO, part of the All-City Network, launched in March.

