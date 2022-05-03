Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft
Quarterbacks Dominate Day 2 of the NFL Draft

Ryan Tannehill Says Titans Didn’t Tell Him About Drafting Malik Willis

The Titans quarterback room added a new face last week when the franchise selected former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, last year’s starter under center Ryan Tannehill revealed that he wasn’t informed ahead of time that Tennessee was planning to use the pick on a quarterback.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Titans 2021 starter said that the team’s leadership hadn’t told him that they were planning take Willis at any point in the draft, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. However, after the pick was made official, Tannehill said he picked up the phone and called his newest teammate.

Tannehill continued, saying he has “no problems” with Willis and that he believes the team was looking to draft players that would make the team better. He did say that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor the rookie, but added that it would be “great” if Willis learns from him along the way.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill explained. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

By picking Willis, the Titans signaled that they might be preparing for the future at the position. Tannehill, 33, has two years remaining on his contract and a potential out at the end of next season. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In three seasons with Tennessee, Tannehill has played well and has posted an impressive 30–13 record as the team’s starter. In 2021, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. 

While Tannehill was getting his career back on track with the Titans, Willis was a developing into a dual-threat star at Liberty. Over the course of his career with the Flames, he threw for 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns in 23 games, while also rushing for more than 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tennessee Titans coverage, go to All Titans. 

Breaking
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

YOU MAY LIKE

The Met Gala Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union arriving at The Met Gala 2022.
NBA

Dwyane Wade Gives Parents of Trans Kids Advice

The NBA great and his wife Gabrielle Union have been fierce advocates of their daughter, Zaya.

By Daniela Perez
giancarlo stanton
Extra Mustard

Yankees Announcer John Sterling Makes Another Home Run Call Blunder

He thought Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman’s drive to right field cleared the fence, but Giancarlo Stanton had other ideas.

By Nick Selbe
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clark (15) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.
Play
NBA

Grizzlies Lack Focus on Defense

Memphis can go toe-to-toe with Golden State on offense, but it lacks the defensive discipline necessary to lock Stephen Curry and Co. down.

By Chris Herring
Liverpool and Villarreal meet in the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Liverpool, Villarreal Play for Place in UCL Final

Follow along as Liverpool looks to return to the Champions League final for the third time in five seasons, while Villarreal eyes another major surprise.

By Andrew Gastelum
Bears center Olin Kreutz.
NFL

Ex-Bears Star Fired for Allegedly Attacking Coworker

The two-time All-Pro responded to the alleged attack with a Mike Tyson quote.

By Dan Lyons
INGLEWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 3: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins 10 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.
Play
Extra Mustard

Reporters Fooled By Fake DeAndre Hopkins ‘Beaver Tranquilizer’ Report

Twitter users would have been wise to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge themselves away from accepting this tweet as fact.

By Nick Selbe
Baylor Scheierman
College Basketball

Inside the Highs and Lows of the Transfer Portal

College basketball's infamous portal serves as a fun business for players, point of stress for coaches.

By Jason Jordan
RENATA SIMRIL 100 influential
More Sports

Renata Simril Leads to Transform Youth Sports in Southern California

The LA84 Foundation’s CEO and president is making a lasting impact with her work in access, equity and opportunity for the greater Los Angeles community.

By Madelyne Woods