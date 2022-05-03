The Titans quarterback room added a new face last week when the franchise selected former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. However, last year’s starter under center Ryan Tannehill revealed that he wasn’t informed ahead of time that Tennessee was planning to use the pick on a quarterback.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Titans 2021 starter said that the team’s leadership hadn’t told him that they were planning take Willis at any point in the draft, according to ESPN’s Turron Davenport. However, after the pick was made official, Tannehill said he picked up the phone and called his newest teammate.

Tannehill continued, saying he has “no problems” with Willis and that he believes the team was looking to draft players that would make the team better. He did say that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor the rookie, but added that it would be “great” if Willis learns from him along the way.

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill explained. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

By picking Willis, the Titans signaled that they might be preparing for the future at the position. Tannehill, 33, has two years remaining on his contract and a potential out at the end of next season.

In three seasons with Tennessee, Tannehill has played well and has posted an impressive 30–13 record as the team’s starter. In 2021, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

While Tannehill was getting his career back on track with the Titans, Willis was a developing into a dual-threat star at Liberty. Over the course of his career with the Flames, he threw for 5,000 yards and 47 touchdowns in 23 games, while also rushing for more than 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns.

