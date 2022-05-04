Skip to main content
Buccaneers, Seahawks to Square Off in NFL’s First Game in Germany

The Buccaneers and the Seahawks will be the first two teams to play an NFL game in Germany, the league announced on Wednesday

The NFL revealed that the NFC teams will square off at 9:30 a.m. ET in Munich on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich. The game will air on NFL Network. 

The Buccaneers, led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, will head to Munich determined to change their fate in international games. Tampa Bay is 0–3 in games played in London, with losses to the Patriots in 2009, the Bears in ’11 and the Panthers in ’19.

On the other hand, the Seahawks are 2–0 when playing outside of the U.S with victories over the Bills in 2012 and Raiders in ’18. However, Seattle must prepare for its first season in a decade without Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback, leaving a question mark at the position.

Shortly after announcing the Munich matchup, the league revealed its three-game slate for London this fall.

The Vikings and Saints will square off first at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 2 in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The following week, the Giants and the Packers will take the field in the same location, kicking off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 9.

Later that month, the Broncos will play the Jaguars at historic Wembley Stadium. The AFC clubs will take the field at 9:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 30.

Finally, the NFL announced its matchup for the first-ever game in Mexico on Wednesday. 

The league revealed that the Cardinals will take on the 49ers at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on the Monday before Thanksgiving. The game will air in primetime, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET, on Nov. 21.

Here’s a look at the schedule for the NFL’s 2022 international games:

United Kingdom (London)

Vikings vs. Saints: Oct. 2, 9:30 a.m. ET - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL Network)
Giants vs. Packers: Oct. 9, 9:30 a.m. ET - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (NFL Network)
Broncos vs. Jaguars: Oct. 30, 9:30 a.m. ET - Wembley Stadium (ESPN+)

Germany (Munich)

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. ET - Allianz Arena (NFL Network)

Mexico (Mexico City)

49ers vs. Cardinals: Nov. 21, 8:15 p.m. ET - Estadio Azteca (ESPN)

