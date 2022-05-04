Skip to main content
Colts Legend Reggie Wayne Makes Eye-Opening Matt Ryan Comparison

The Colts traded for Matt Ryan this offseason in their latest attempt to fill their quarterback position, and the addition is already adding excitement to the organization. When speaking with the media on Wednesday, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne said Ryan reminded him of legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

“It makes me throw up how much he reminds me of Peyton so much,” Wayne said. “He’s the epitome of a leader. In meetings he’s vocal, he’s trying to get connections with the receivers, trying to get extra as much as possible.” 

Wayne, of course, played with Manning for 10 years in Indianapolis, totaling seven staring 1,000 yard seasons. If there is anyone who knows how Manning succeeded as a quarterback, it’s Wayne.

Ryan has always been known as a pocket passer like Manning, even as the league transitions to more mobile quarterbacks. However, it’s Ryan’s experience and leadership that Wayne believes is most reminiscent of the Hall of Famer.

“With his years and experience in this league, it will kind of help these young guys. I remember having a quarterback with some experience, that was everything for me,” Wayne said. “He comes in, he’s vocal, he demands excellence, he admits his mistakes. As a receiver, that’s what you love.”

Ryan will be the Colts fifth Week 1 quarterback in five years, and fourth since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. Meanwhile, this is the first time Ryan will play for a team that isn’t the Falcons after being Atlanta’s franchise quarterback for 14 seasons.

