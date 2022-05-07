Dallas’s Mayor Says City Deserves a Second NFL Team

NFL on CBS tweeted on Thursday asking which city deserved a team if the league were to announce one. Dallas mayor Eric Johnson believes his city is deserving of a second team.

The Dallas–Fort Worth area already is home to “America’s team,” the Cowboys. Why would they need another team? Johnson offered an answer.

“The answer is Dallas,” Johnson tweeted. “Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY.”

As Johnson said, New York City, the No. 1 metro, is home to the Giants and the Jets. The No. 2 metro Los Angeles is now home to the Rams and Chargers after both teams moved there within the last six years. So, adding a second team in the area wouldn’t be a new NFL concept.

AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, is located in Arlington, which is west of Dallas right between the city and Fort Worth. Johnson added a thread stating that the new team could be located in the southern Dallas area.

On top of that, the mayor thinks an AFC team would be best to add to the area since they already have an NFC team. This could set up a potential Super Bowl matchup. New York and Los Angeles both have an AFC and NFC team.

“We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas,” Johnson tweeted. “It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?”

Based on some backlash the mayor received, he responded to the biggest question asked: What about Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner?

“So far the main reason I hear for why this can’t happen is because of Jerry Jones,” Johnson said. “Well, first, let’s not put words in Mr. Jones’s mouth. Second, I work for the residents of Dallas, not Jerry Jones. Third, other NFL team owners also do not work for Jerry Jones, but themselves.

“So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer,” Johnson said. “But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen?

“I’m not so sure…and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit,” Johnson continued. “I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!”

Only time will tell if Johnson’s Twitter thread provided enough evidence to influence the NFL to consider creating or moving a second team to Dallas.

