Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Dallas’s Mayor Says City Deserves a Second NFL Team

NFL on CBS tweeted on Thursday asking which city deserved a team if the league were to announce one. Dallas mayor Eric Johnson believes his city is deserving of a second team.

The Dallas–Fort Worth area already is home to “America’s team,” the Cowboys. Why would they need another team? Johnson offered an answer.

“The answer is Dallas,” Johnson tweeted. “Why? We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2 NFL teams better than LA or NY.”

As Johnson said, New York City, the No. 1 metro, is home to the Giants and the Jets. The No. 2 metro Los Angeles is now home to the Rams and Chargers after both teams moved there within the last six years. So, adding a second team in the area wouldn’t be a new NFL concept.

AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys, is located in Arlington, which is west of Dallas right between the city and Fort Worth. Johnson added a thread stating that the new team could be located in the southern Dallas area. 

On top of that, the mayor thinks an AFC team would be best to add to the area since they already have an NFC team. This could set up a potential Super Bowl matchup. New York and Los Angeles both have an AFC and NFC team.

“We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas,” Johnson tweeted. “It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Based on some backlash the mayor received, he responded to the biggest question asked: What about Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner?

“So far the main reason I hear for why this can’t happen is because of Jerry Jones,” Johnson said. “Well, first, let’s not put words in Mr. Jones’s mouth. Second, I work for the residents of Dallas, not Jerry Jones. Third, other NFL team owners also do not work for Jerry Jones, but themselves. 

“So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer,” Johnson said. “But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen?

“I’m not so sure…and it’s my job as mayor to ask these types of questions when my city and its residents stands to benefit,” Johnson continued. “I’m both a sports fan and a lover of Dallas. If LA and NY can both support a NFC and an AFC team, then Dallas, the capital of football, surely can!”

Only time will tell if Johnson’s Twitter thread provided enough evidence to influence the NFL to consider creating or moving a second team to Dallas.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Play
NFL

Ravens GM Says Lamar Jackson Wanted O-Line Investment

Baltimore drafted center Tyler Linderbaum at No. 25 and Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele at No. 110 in the 2022 draft.

By Wilton Jackson
Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) defends a play.
Extra Mustard

Bills LB Von Miller Suggests He ‘Almost’ Signed with Cowboys

The newly signed Bills linebacker nearly teamed up with Dallas breakout star Micah Parsons.

By Zach Koons
A detailed view of the Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

NFL Responds to Dan Ventrelle’s Claims About Raiders Owner

The league announced it “will promptly look into” the allegations after Friday’s news.

By Madison Williams
76ers center Joel Embiid (21) stands for the anthem before a game.
NBA

Embiid Opens Up About Siakam Elbow, Raptors Fan Reaction

The Sixers MVP candidate spoke candidly about the recent string of unruly fan behavior in the NBA playoffs.

By Zach Koons
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3)
NFL

Pete Carroll Makes Bold Claim About Drew Lock

The former Broncos quarterback hasn’t been named QB1, but the Seattle coach likes what he sees so far from him.

By Madison Williams
Lando Norris, Miami GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Debut Fresh Helmets Ahead of Miami Grand Prix

The stars have showed up to the track in style, debuting unique helmets that pay tribute to the 305, U.S. sports and more.

By Madeline Coleman
Former Oregon Ducks football player Doug Brenner, left, listens to testimony with his lawyers Jason Kafoury and Greg Kafoury, right, during a trial against former University of Oregon football coach Willie Taggart, former strength coach Irele Oderinde, the University of Oregon and the NCAA in a Lane County courtroom in Eugene, Ore.
College Football

Former Oregon Football Player Loses Case Against NCAA

The former lineman sued the university, two former coaches and the NCAA for damages caused in an injury that hospitalized him and two other player in 2017.

By Madison Williams
Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas looks on during a game.
NFL

Arrest Warrant Issued for NFL Free Agent Earl Thomas in Texas

The 33-year-old has been charged with a third-degree felony for allegedly violating a protective order.

By Zach Koons