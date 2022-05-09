The NFL is a less patient place than it’s ever been. The success of the Rams and Buccaneers, and their respective, aggressive, for-today team-building approaches—even if there’s a lot more that’s gone into their construction than that—has led to widespread perception that, in 2022, you can microwave yourself a Super Bowl champion.

Likewise, the Broncos, Packers and others have pushed money into the future, and thrown the sort of caution you’d uniformly see five or 10 years ago to the wind to try and keep up.

And then, you have the Falcons. They aren’t alone in being more deliberate in today’s breakneck environment. The Texans and Lions, to name two more, are similarly laying a foundation over time, in hopes it’ll be built to last.

But in part by design, and in part due to circumstance, second-year Falcons coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot are really going through what might look like a first year from the outside in. They dealt away franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. They’ll carry more than $62 million in dead money this year (about 30% of this year’s cap), accounting for five guys no longer in Atlanta, with $56 million of it tied to departed team icons Ryan and Julio Jones.

There will be high draft picks in some of the vacated spots, undrafted free agents in others, and Smith sure knows what you’re thinking, and the narrative (tanking) that’s already being kicked around. His response? More or less—and these are my words, not his—Don’t fire up that tape of C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young just yet.

“You’re always trying to win,” Smith says, with a little edge in his voice. “I don’t know what coach goes in there and doesn’t try to win. That’s just insane to me. Now, I know everyone’s at different phases. There’s been a lot of teams crowned in the offseason. But this team’s excited to go out there and compete; that’s what we get paid to do. It’s simple as that.”

Now, Atlanta’s situation isn’t that simple.

Still, the way they’re building in today’s environment takes stomach, belief, resolve and, yes, a lot of that dirty word—patience. And yet, neither Smith nor Fontenot think that it’s going to take a whole lot of losing to make it work. Which makes these guys a fascinating case study in a different way to construct a football operation in today’s NFL.

USA Today Sports (3)

There’s design to what Atlanta’s doing. First, though, it’s important to deal with the aforementioned circumstances.

When the new guys got to town in January 2020, there were six players on the roster (Ryan, Jones, Grady Jarrett, Jake Matthews, Deion Jones, Dante Fowler) accounting for $136.29 million on their 2021 salary cap—which left just $46.2 million for Smith and Fontenot to spend on the rest of the roster. Which, obviously, is where the work started.

The Falcons cut Fowler, traded Julio Jones, and restructured Ryan, Matthews and Deion Jones, only leaving Jarrett’s deal alone. And while some would say they should’ve just taken their cap medicine then, in Year 1, there was a reason they didn’t, and it’s not far off from what we’ve seen happen in a few other places that delay a teardown for a year.

Really, neither Fontenot nor Smith thought they had, or should, throw a year in an effort to build faster. So just as they aren’t sending a white flag up the pole this year, they didn’t want to do it last year either, because it was important for both the coach and GM to set a competitive tone from the start.

“You need results in some way, shape or form to have that buy-in,” Smith says. “You can’t just be selling hope. And I think last year, certainly, we didn’t get to where we wanted to, we weren’t playing in the postseason. But we were in it until just about the very end, all the way until Buffalo in early January, so the team did start to see results, they saw the mindset shift, they understand what style we want to play in all three phases. There was definitely progress made.”

And, as Smith saw it, that shone through at two junctures in a 7–10 campaign.

The first came after the team’s 0–2 start. In the first two games, at home against the Eagles and then in Tampa, the Falcons battled early (and showed plenty of character coming back on the Bucs) only to collapse late. Against Philly, there was a lull Smith noticed in the second half on the sideline coinciding with the tent folding up. Against Tampa, things came undone with turnovers in the fourth quarter.

“So it was the next weekend in New York, it wasn’t a pretty game, but we’d held the lead, they took it late, we went back and tied it,” Smith says. “And then we were able to play good situational football, milked the clock, kicked the field goal and walked off [with a win over the Giants]. And I thought that was a turning point.”

The second piece of growth happened later, when that sideline lull seen in the opener seemed to extend over a few weeks, following the team getting to 4-4—and it came to life in blowout losses to New England and Dallas that could’ve killed the team’s confidence.

Instead, the team’s response—in a win over Jacksonville, a competitive loss to the Bucs, and a win over the Panthers—didn’t just keep the Falcons in the playoff race past Christmas. It also showed Smith that his coaching staff was getting through to the players as Smith was getting a firmer handle on what he was dealing with, and which guys would be the ones he and Fontenot would begin to build around.

“The leadership started to emerge that we’re excited about, with Jake, [Chris] Lindstrom on the offensive side, and defensively, [A.J.] Terrell coming into his own, and Grady being as consistent as they come,” Smith says. “Really those guys … they’re guys you believe in. They’re all different stages. But especially with the guys up front, with what we’re looking to establish on both sides, that’s there.”

Which brings us to where the Falcons are now.

Eventually, the Band-Aid was going to come off—but Fontenot and Smith weren’t going to do it until they felt like they had a locker room, and program foundation, to absorb it.

“You want to do it in phases, you gotta assess the place,” Smith says. “You don’t truly know a place until you’re there for a whole year, what’s really doable and what’s not. Obviously, as we transitioned last year, it started to feel a lot different than it’d been. Normally, that’s a natural progression, when you bring in a new GM and coach. I always say this, and I’ll go on record, they had really good coaches. I have a ton of respect for Dan [Quinn] and that staff.

“But as things cycle out, there’s a new regime in and we had to go through our own transition, and that’s not gonna all happen overnight. You need to assess everything and that team last year competed the best it could. I think we have a much clearer picture now.”

With the dust now settled, you can set up where the Falcons are and were earlier in the offseason with four tentpoles.

Smith (left) and Mariota will reunite this season. George Walker IV/Tennessean.com/USA Today Sports

At quarterback, Atlanta was going to consider all its options. But first was decision time on Ryan, landing right around when the Falcons made a play for Deshaun Watson. And though the timing on the two situations coincided, both Smith and Fontenot had been talking for a couple months about what to do with Ryan as they sought closure, one way or another, on whether or not to move forward with each member of the previous regime’s core.

“It wasn’t tough, because it had nothing to do with the respect I have for him,” Smith says. “We’d moved on. He had a great career, and I’ll always be appreciative of it, very thankful I got to work with him. But we moved on, and that’s the nature of the game. Professionally, you have to separate that from your personal relationships and do what’s best for the team and organization. And that’s what we did.”

Adding that result to the decision Watson made to not return to his home state meant the Falcons needed to make a decision on whether or not to go all-in on another quarterback, or maintain flexibility at the position past 2022. Ultimately, with a shaky QB class in the draft and a dried-up veteran market, the Falcons chose the latter. They signed Marcus Mariota, whom Smith coached for five years in Tennessee, and drafted Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder in the third round a week ago, investing a one-year deal and third-round pick in the process, which keeps Atlanta limber in the quarterback market going into 2023.

That, to be sure, doesn’t mean Mariota or Ridder can’t be the long-term answer. But both come with benefits as culture fits, meaning the floor is pretty high for each guy. Mariota brings a ton of starting experience, and Ridder, at worst, projects as a strong backup because of his high football IQ and leadership traits.

And if Ridder fixes his accuracy issue and ascends to start? Great. And if Mariota reprises the Ryan Tannehill story that Smith helped write—one in which Mariota was displaced as Tannehill resuscitated his career—and finally realized his first-round potential? Smith wouldn’t be shocked.

“If we ever had to go back to Marcus that year, and [Mike] Vrabel said it to me at one point, I think he would’ve played well,” Smith says. “There were some tough lessons learned, he’d had some really good moments at certain points of his career, we certainly hadn’t been stable around him, if you go back. And I’d been with him the whole time, a lot of coaches in and out, there were a lot of assistants changing, ’16, ’17, ’18, when he was the full-time starter.

“And he led us to a playoff win in ’17 in Kansas City. I think the effect of everything, where he was at, he’s in a completely different place now. Just the way he sees that position, the way he sees that job, I think we’re going to get the best version of him. Even getting to sit behind Derek Carr, he sees things a lot different than he did at that point of his life in 2019.”