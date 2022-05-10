Kicker Josh Lambo filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Jaguars, seeking his $3.5 million salary plus damages for emotional distress at the hands of the organization and former head coach Urban Meyer, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The lawsuit claims that the kicker’s performance suffered due to being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer during the 2021 season. Lambo, who was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 19, told The Times in December that the disgraced Jacksonville coach kicked him during practice after the kicker missed field goals during two preseason games.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo said. “… Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey dips---, make your f------g kicks.’ And kicks me in the leg.”

The kicker recalled telling Meyer, “Don’t you ever f—ing kick me again.” Meyer responded, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the f— I want.”

Meyer denied Lambo’s “characterization” of the incident, calling it “completely inaccurate.”

Per The Times, the lawsuit says Lambo immediately told his agent, Richard Irvin, that Meyer kicked him, and Irvin contacted Jacksonville’s legal counsel the next day. Meyer threatened to release Lambo within a day of the incident, and the lawsuit stipulates that the kicker’s ability to sleep, practice and play were severely impacted.

“Mr. Meyer’s hostility had the intended effect on Mr. Lambo, resulting in Mr. Lambo uncharacteristically missing difficult and long kicks from the ranges of fifty-five yards, fifty-two yards and fifty-eight yards,” the lawsuit says according to The Times.

It’s not the first time Meyer has been called out for fostering a toxic work environment. In March, a report surfaced that multiple people who worked with Meyer called the environment “toxic” and said the head coach belittled players and staff, and also threatened to fire them on a regular basis.

Meyer was fired by Jacksonville on Dec. 16 after several public incidents as well as on the field performance. The Jaguars went 2–11 under Meyer and finished the season with an abysmal 3–14 record.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.