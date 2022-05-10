Skip to main content
Packers’ Desired Trade Return for Jordan Love, per Ian Rapoport

Jordan Love is still on the Packers' roster as the backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers, but is Green Bay thinking about trading him away?

The 23-year-old quarterback is entering his third season with the Packers under his four-year, $12 million contract, according to Spotrac. Last season, he appeared in six games and started one game while Rodgers was out due to COVID-19 or injuries.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss Love’s future with the organization. The Packers reportedly didn’t receive any desirable trade offers for Love.

“The problem is, his value as a backup is like real, that is an important thing,” Rapoport said. “I guarantee someone would trade a fifth rounder for Jordan Love. I’m sure someone would trade a fourth rounder for Jordan Love. But, is that enough for the Packers, God forbid something happens to Aaron Rodgers? 

“They want the security of Love who knows their system who they still like,” Rapoport continued. “We don’t know if he’s going to be what they think he’s going to be.”

Rapoport said the organization might have considered a trade if another team offered a second or third round draft selection for Love, giving the team a major piece in return and opening the door for Green Bay to sign a veteran backup quarterback for Rodgers. But, right now, they want the “security,” as Rapoport said, behind their 38-year-old starting quarterback.

In his six appearances last season, Love completed 36 of 62 attempts for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He also had three interceptions.

