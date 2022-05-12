Skip to main content
Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry on Today's SI Feed
What Are the NFL Strength of Schedule Rankings This Season?

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the 2022 schedule on Thursday, the NFL has unveiled every team’s official strength of schedule for next season.

The list, compiled by freelance company Upwork, charts the path to possible success for all 32 NFL clubs based on the combined win percentage of their opponents from the previous year. Six of the top 10 entering the ’22 campaign hail from the NFC. 

Following an eventful 2021 season that featured 17 games for the first time in NFL history, the defending Super Bowl champion Rams sit atop the rankings with the most difficult schedule (.567 opponent win percentage). Meanwhile, Joe Burrow and the AFC champion Bengals rank third in the league, and first in their conference at .536.

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals are projected second (.543) ahead of Cincinnati, while the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers follow at No. 4 (.535). Interestingly, the NFC East rounds out the bottom of the list, with the Giants, Eagles, Cowboys and Commanders filling in the last four slots; Dallas and Washington are tied for the easiest projected SOS (.462).

Check below for the full SOS list for the 2022 season, which is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8:

1. Rams: 164–125 (.567)
2. Cardinals: 157–132 (.543)
3. Bengals: 154–133–2 (.536)
4. Buccaneers: 154–134–1 (.535)
T-5. 49ers: 154–135 (.533)
T-5. Chiefs: 154–135 (.533)
T-7. Raiders: 152–136–1 (.528)
T-7. Saints: 152–136–1 (.528)
9. Falcons: 151–137–1 (.524)
10. Chargers: 150–139 (.519)
11. Seahawks: 149–139–1 (.517)
T-12. Panthers: 147–140–2 (.512)
T-12. Steelers: 148–141 (.512)
T-12. Bills: 147–140–2 (.512)
15. Broncos: 147–142 (.509)
16. Patriots: 143–144–2 (.498)
T-17. Jets: 142–145–2 (.495)
T-17. Browns: 142–145–2 (.495)
19. Texans: 141–148 (.488)
20. Vikings: 139–148–2 (.484)
21. Dolphins: 138–149–2 (.481)
22. Packers: 137–150–2 (.478)
23. Ravens: 136–151–2 (.474)
T-24. Bears: 135–152–2 (.471)
T-24. Titans: 136–153 (.471)
T-26. Jaguars: 135–153–1 (.469)
T-26. Colts: 135–153–1 (.469)
28. Lions: 135–154 (.467)
29. Giants: 134–154–1 (.465)
30. Eagles: 133–154–2 (.464)
T-31. Cowboys: 133–155–1 (.462)
T-31. Commanders: 133–155–1 (.462)

