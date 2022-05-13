Skip to main content
NFL

Dolphins 2022 Schedule Released: Miami’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

The Dolphins ended the 2021 campaign with a 9–8 record, landing them in third place for the AFC East. It was the definition of an up-and-down season for Miami, which started the season 1–7 before ripping off seven wins in a row to end up just short of a spot in the postseason.  

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his second year at the helm and will look to show continued improvement, while Jaylen Waddle is hot off of a record-breaking rookie season. Equipped with a new coach in Mike McDaniel, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Chase Edmonds, the potential is there for the Dolphins to make a playoff run. While it’s a big ask to dethrone the Bills as the division champs, Miami will look to reach its first postseason since 2016.

Full Schedule 

  • Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Patriots
  • Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Ravens
  • Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Bills
  • Week 4: Thursday, September 29 at Bengals
  • Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Jets
  • Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Vikings
  • Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Steelers
  • Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Lions
  • Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Bears
  • Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Browns
  • Week 11: BYE
  • Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Texans
  • Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at 49ers
  • Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Chargers
  • Week 15: Date TBD at Bills
  • Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Packers
  • Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Patriots
  • Week 18: Date TBD vs. Jets

Home Games 

