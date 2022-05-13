Dolphins 2022 Schedule Released: Miami’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The Dolphins ended the 2021 campaign with a 9–8 record, landing them in third place for the AFC East. It was the definition of an up-and-down season for Miami, which started the season 1–7 before ripping off seven wins in a row to end up just short of a spot in the postseason.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is coming off his second year at the helm and will look to show continued improvement, while Jaylen Waddle is hot off of a record-breaking rookie season. Equipped with a new coach in Mike McDaniel, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Chase Edmonds, the potential is there for the Dolphins to make a playoff run. While it’s a big ask to dethrone the Bills as the division champs, Miami will look to reach its first postseason since 2016.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 vs. Patriots
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 at Ravens
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 vs. Bills
- Week 4: Thursday, September 29 at Bengals
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 at Jets
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Vikings
- Week 7: Sunday, October 23 vs. Steelers
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 at Lions
- Week 9: Sunday, November 6 at Bears
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 vs. Browns
- Week 11: BYE
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 vs. Texans
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at 49ers
- Week 14: Sunday, December 11 at Chargers
- Week 15: Date TBD at Bills
- Week 16: Sunday, December 25 vs. Packers
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Patriots
- Week 18: Date TBD vs. Jets
Home Games
