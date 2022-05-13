Saints 2022 Schedule Released: New Orleans’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates
The Saints will begin the Dennis Allen era in the 2022 season. New Orleans ended the 2021 season winning four out of its last five games and nearly made the playoffs. However, Saints were hampered by key injuries that included quarterback Jameis Winston during the season.
Throughout the offseason, New Orleans lost offensive tackle Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams. However, the Saints addressed those needs in this year’s draft along with others in selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning at No. 19 and Tennessee safety Alontae Taylor at No. 49 in the second round.
With Winston projected to lead the way, running back Alvin Kamara and the return of Michael Thomas this season, the Saints will look to compete for a top spot in the NFC South.
Here’s who New Orleans will face this season.
Full Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Falcons
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Buccaneers
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Panthers
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Vikings (in London)
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Seahawks
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Bengals
- Week 7: Thursday, October 20 at Cardinals
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Raiders
- Week 9: Monday, November 7 vs. Ravens
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Steelers
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Rams
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at 49ers
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Buccaneers
- Week 14: BYE
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Falcons
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Browns
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Eagles
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Panthers
SI Recommends
Home Games
- Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Buccaneers
- Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Vikings (in London)
- Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Seahawks
- Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Bengals
- Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Raiders
- Week 9: Monday, November 7 vs. Ravens
- Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Falcons
- Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Panthers
Away Games
- Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Falcons
- Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Panthers
- Week 7: Thursday, October 20 at Cardinals
- Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Steelers
- Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Rams
- Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at 49ers
- Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Buccaneers
- Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Browns
- Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Eagles
More NFL Schedule Coverage:
• How the NFL Built (and Rebuilt) the 2022 Schedule
• Ranking the 10 Best Games of the Year
• Analyzing Each Network’s Prime-Time Games
• Five Best Games to Bet
• Saints News Network: Report: Saints Former Coach Sean Payton Receiving Interest From Panthers
For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.