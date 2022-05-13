The Saints will begin the Dennis Allen era in the 2022 season. New Orleans ended the 2021 season winning four out of its last five games and nearly made the playoffs. However, Saints were hampered by key injuries that included quarterback Jameis Winston during the season.

Throughout the offseason, New Orleans lost offensive tackle Terron Armstead and safety Marcus Williams. However, the Saints addressed those needs in this year’s draft along with others in selecting Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave at No. 11, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning at No. 19 and Tennessee safety Alontae Taylor at No. 49 in the second round.

With Winston projected to lead the way, running back Alvin Kamara and the return of Michael Thomas this season, the Saints will look to compete for a top spot in the NFC South.

Here’s who New Orleans will face this season.

Full Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 11 at Falcons

Week 2: Sunday, September 18 vs. Buccaneers

Week 3: Sunday, September 25 at Panthers

Week 4: Sunday, October 2 vs. Vikings (in London)

Week 5: Sunday, October 9 vs. Seahawks

Week 6: Sunday, October 16 vs. Bengals

Week 7: Thursday, October 20 at Cardinals

Week 8: Sunday, October 30 vs. Raiders

Week 9: Monday, November 7 vs. Ravens

Week 10: Sunday, November 13 at Steelers

Week 11: Sunday, November 20 at Rams

Week 12: Sunday, November 27 at 49ers

Week 13: Sunday, December 4 at Buccaneers

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Pool Date TBD vs. Falcons

Week 16: Saturday, December 24 at Browns

Week 17: Sunday, January 1 at Eagles

Week 18: Pool Date TBD vs. Panthers

