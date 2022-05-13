Now that we have the official 2022 NFL schedule, let’s take a look at some of the most exciting games for bettors in the 2022 season!

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks

Monday, Sept 12, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

Russell Wilson will return to Seattle but this time in orange.

The nine-time pro-bowler and Super Bowl champ who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 will come to town in prime time as a Bronco with his bevy of new weapons looking to show Seattle that he can still cook. The irreconcilable differences between Wilson and the Seahawks will be the elephant in the room as this game plays out: Will Seahawks fans feel more loyal to Russ or their home team?

One thing is for sure: Denver will be betting big on its new quarterback. With sports betting legal all over Colorado, I expect this game to be heavily bet and player props on Wilson and his receivers to be popular picks on SI Sportsbook.

Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

The two division favorites will square off at Arrowhead early in the season for prime time on Thursday night.

The two teams split the 2021 series, with the Chiefs losing the first at home and failing to cover the 7-point spread as the Chargers handsomely rewarded moneyline bettors. However, in December, the tables turned and the Chiefs won an overtime thriller at SOFI Stadium, covering the 3.5-point spread and the teams going over 51.5 points.

Two of the hottest young quarterbacks with offenses that regularly hit the over: What’s not to love? Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert both led their teams to hit the over in the 10 of 17 contests. Will Mahomes and crew look the same without Tyreek Hill? Will Herbert and the Chargers bounce back from their season-ending overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 18? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Week 3: Packers at Buccaneers

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers vs. three-time MVP Tom Brady?

Average age of QB: 41.5.

Yes, please.

In Tom Brady’s first matchup with the Packers since un-retirement, he’ll be looking to prove he’s still elite.

While many argue Brady was the rightful winner of the 2021 MVP, Rodgers will be looking to win this one in an attempt to prove he is the rightful owner of MVP No. 4.

How will Rodgers look without Davante Adams?

Will Tom be playing without Gronk?

The last time these two faced off was the 2021 NFC championship game, which the Buccaneers won, 31-26, on their way to the Super Bowl. Green Bay was favored by 3.5, but Tampa Bay pulled the upset and the game exceeded the projection of 52.5.

MVP vs. GOAT. Get your bets in.

Week 4: Chiefs at Buccaneers

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

A Super Bowl LV rematch!

AKA Mini GOAT vs. The GOAT.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Mahomes wants another shot at this one after an embarrassing 31-9 loss on the biggest stage in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs failed to cover the 3-point spread and, as a result, the teams fell short of the 55.5 total as Tom Brady and the Bucs had their way with the Chiefs. Mahomes failed to score a touchdown as Brady shut up the doubters and we all watched in awe.

Brady will do everything he can to win this one and once again gets home-field advantage. Another bloody lip could be on tap.

Week 6: Bills at Chiefs

Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

In what could be a preview of the AFC Championship game, Josh Allen and Mahomes will duel again at Arrowhead Stadium.

In what was the most adrenaline-pumping game in recent memory, the Chiefs won a shootout in overtime in last season’s divisional round, obliterating the 54.5 game total and covering the 3.5-points spread on their way to the AFC Championship game.

The 42-36 game ignited a change to overtime rules and set social media ablaze as we all picked a side as to whether or not Allen and the Bills should have received a chance to answer after Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a touchdown on the first overtime possession. Overtime rules remain the same for the regular season, though, so will Allen call tails again? Place your bets.

