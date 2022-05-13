Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

The Five Best 2022 NFL Games to Bet: Elite Quarterbacks Headline Marquee Matchups

Matchups featuring Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers headline the best 2022 NFL games to bet on.

Now that we have the official 2022 NFL schedule, let’s take a look at some of the most exciting games for bettors in the 2022 season!

Check SI Sportsbook for the latest NFL Odds

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s voluntary minicamp Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo.

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks
Monday, Sept 12, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN/ABC

Russell Wilson will return to Seattle but this time in orange.

The nine-time pro-bowler and Super Bowl champ who was drafted by the Seahawks in 2012 will come to town in prime time as a Bronco with his bevy of new weapons looking to show Seattle that he can still cook. The irreconcilable differences between Wilson and the Seahawks will be the elephant in the room as this game plays out: Will Seahawks fans feel more loyal to Russ or their home team?

One thing is for sure: Denver will be betting big on its new quarterback. With sports betting legal all over Colorado, I expect this game to be heavily bet and player props on Wilson and his receivers to be popular picks on SI Sportsbook. 

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is pursued by Los Angeles Chargers safety Nasir Adderley (24) on a touchdown reception in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Week 2: Chargers at Chiefs
Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | Prime Video

The two division favorites will square off at Arrowhead early in the season for prime time on Thursday night.

The two teams split the 2021 series, with the Chiefs losing the first at home and failing to cover the 7-point spread as the Chargers handsomely rewarded moneyline bettors. However, in December, the tables turned and the Chiefs won an overtime thriller at SOFI Stadium, covering the 3.5-point spread and the teams going over 51.5 points.

Two of the hottest young quarterbacks with offenses that regularly hit the over: What’s not to love? Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert both led their teams to hit the over in the 10 of 17 contests. Will Mahomes and crew look the same without Tyreek Hill? Will Herbert and the Chargers bounce back from their season-ending overtime loss to the Raiders in Week 18? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Oct 18, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (right) greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) after a NFL game at Raymond James Stadium.

Week 3: Packers at Buccaneers
Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers vs. three-time MVP Tom Brady?

Average age of QB: 41.5.

Yes, please.

In Tom Brady’s first matchup with the Packers since un-retirement, he’ll be looking to prove he’s still elite.

While many argue Brady was the rightful winner of the 2021 MVP, Rodgers will be looking to win this one in an attempt to prove he is the rightful owner of MVP No. 4.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

How will Rodgers look without Davante Adams?

Will Tom be playing without Gronk?

The last time these two faced off was the 2021 NFC championship game, which the Buccaneers won, 31-26, on their way to the Super Bowl. Green Bay was favored by 3.5, but Tampa Bay pulled the upset and the game exceeded the projection of 52.5.

MVP vs. GOAT. Get your bets in.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.

Week 4: Chiefs at Buccaneers
Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

A Super Bowl LV rematch!

AKA Mini GOAT vs. The GOAT.

There’s no doubt in my mind that Mahomes wants another shot at this one after an embarrassing 31-9 loss on the biggest stage in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs failed to cover the 3-point spread and, as a result, the teams fell short of the 55.5 total as Tom Brady and the Bucs had their way with the Chiefs. Mahomes failed to score a touchdown as Brady shut up the doubters and we all watched in awe.

Brady will do everything he can to win this one and once again gets home-field advantage. Another bloody lip could be on tap.

Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Week 6: Bills at Chiefs
Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

In what could be a preview of the AFC Championship game, Josh Allen and Mahomes will duel again at Arrowhead Stadium.

In what was the most adrenaline-pumping game in recent memory, the Chiefs won a shootout in overtime in last season’s divisional round, obliterating the 54.5 game total and covering the 3.5-points spread on their way to the AFC Championship game.

The 42-36 game ignited a change to overtime rules and set social media ablaze as we all picked a side as to whether or not Allen and the Bills should have received a chance to answer after Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for a touchdown on the first overtime possession. Overtime rules remain the same for the regular season, though, so will Allen call tails again? Place your bets.

Check the Latest Odds at SI Sportsbook

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

More Betting, Fantasy and NBA:
NHL Playoffs Betting Preview
NBA Eastern Conference Betting Preview
NBA Western Conference Betting Preview
NBA Championship Futures
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners and Losers
MLB World Series Future Odds
NFL Power Rankings

Fantasy/Betting
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Rams 2022 Schedule Released: Los Angeles’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Here’s who the reigning NFL champs will face in the 2022 season.

By Wilton Jackson
lamar jackson
NFL

Ravens 2022 Schedule Released: Baltimore’s 17 Opponents, Game Dates

Here’s who the Ravens will face in the regular season as they try to make a run back to the playoffs.

By Nick Selbe
christian mccaffrey (1)
NFL

Panthers 2022 Schedule Released: Opponents, Game Dates

Here’s who Carolina will face in the regular season as they try to snap a four-year run of losing seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray looks to throw a pass during a game.
NFL

Cardinals 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Here’s who the Cardinals will face in the regular season as they try to make a run back to the NFC playoffs.

By Mike McDaniel
bryce harper
MLB

Bryce Harper Has ‘Small’ Tear in UCL, Girardi Says

The reigning National League MVP sought a second opinion on his elbow injury, and won’t be able to throw for at least a month.

By Nick Selbe
nfl-prime-time-schedule-aaron-rodgers-joe-buck-tom-brady
NFL

2022 NFL Schedule: Analyzing the Prime-Time Games

NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again has the best overall slate, but ESPN’s new booth has its best schedule in ages. Amazon Prime’s Thursday schedule has some clunkers.

By Jimmy Traina
nfl-schedule-2022-russell-wilson-pete-carroll
NFL

NFL Schedule 2022: Ranking the 10 Best Games

This year’s slate features some revenge games, matchups and homecomings for a slew of stars who have changed teams this offseason. Plus a healthy dose of the Packers, Buccaneers and Rams.

By Conor Orr
Sebastian Vettel, Miami Grand Prix
Formula1

Sebastian Vettel Says Energy Crisis Makes Him Question Racing in F1

The four-time world champ: “When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’”

By Madeline Coleman