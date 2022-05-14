Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

NFL Considered Moving Raiders or Chargers to St. Louis, per Report

The Rams move from St. Louis to Los Angeles had an impactful fallout, which included both the league and Rams owner Stan Kroenke quietly moving forward towards the decision to relocate the franchise.

However, despite all of the issues that have come up in regards to the move, the league still seemed to understand what kind of market they were losing. A St. Louis Post-Dispatch report by Austin Huguelet, Joel Currier and Katie Kull details Kroenke’s path to moving the Rams to Los Angeles well before it became public.

Part of the report includes that the league considered moving the Raiders to St. Louis, as the franchise vied with the Chargers to be the second team in Los Angeles. The team wound up moving to Las Vegas from Oakland.

According to the report, owners talked about moving the team to St. Louis in 2014, before the Rams move was official. At one league owners meeting, they discussed a “restructured ownership” for the Raiders, along with a brand makeover and a focus on a “special diversity initiative,” but the talks didn’t go anywhere.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Some owners defended St. Louis in spite of the city losing its football team. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell didn’t like the message the league was sending by vacating the city, and Bengals owner Mike Brown was opposed to the Rams moving out in the first place.

Brown was the only owner to vote “no” when it was time to officially vote on the Rams move.

As a result of Kroenke and the NFL’s process of moving the Rams to Los Angeles, the city of St. Louis sued the league, which resulted in a $790 million settlement.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Jerry Jeudy before a Broncos game.
Play
NFL

Jeudy’s Girlfriend Asks for Case Against Him to Be Dismissed

The Broncos receiver was arrested on Thursday after a dispute between the couple.

By Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) walks off the court after a flagrant two foul was call on him during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum.
Play
NBA

Dillon Brooks Shares Message for Warriors After Series Loss

Brooks: “They know that we are going to come every single year.”

By Wilton Jackson
Former Ravens safety Earl Thomas looks on during a game.
NFL

Earl Thomas Arrested for Violating Protective Order

The 33-year-old NFL veteran faces third-degree felony charges in Texas.

By Mike McDaniel
Jarvis Landry catches a warmup pass.
NFL

Jarvis Landry to Make $6 Million with Saints, per Report

The wide receiver is set to hit the market again next offseason.

By Daniel Chavkin
deshaun watson
NFL

Watson Situation Didn’t Impact Scheduling, NFL VP Says

The league’s VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North said that the Browns quarterback’s legal situation and potential unavailability did not impact how the league scheduled Cleveland’s games for next season.

By Mike McDaniel
Nick Saban on the sidelines for Alabama.
College Football

Nick Saban Concerned About ‘Parity’ in College Football

The Alabama head coach believes the sport could use balance across the conferences.

By Daniel Chavkin
camille kostek
Extra Mustard

Camille Kostek's Return to SI Swimsuit Issue for 2022 Is Near and Dear to Her Heart

As an SI Swimsuit alum, Kostek's fifth-time appearance is particularly special to her.

By Mary Hawkins
Iga Świątek celebrates a point during an Italian Open match.
Tennis

Iga Swiatek Matches Serena Williams’s 27-Match Win Streak

She now has a top-five WTA win streak dating back to 2000.

By Associated Press