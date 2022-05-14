Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NFL

Former Raiders Employees Detail Accounts of Front Office Dysfunction

The Raiders have seen a ton of turnover within the organization over the past year, with a new head coach and general manager heading into this season. However,  things behind the scenes have been seemingly rocky for a while.

A New York Times report from Jenny Vrentas, Ken Belson and Kevin Draper details the instability that current and former employees have experienced under owner Mark Davis’s leadership.

According to the Times, many senior executives have left in the past year with little or no public or private explanations as to why. After Davis hired a consulting firm to assess the organization, former president Marc Badain exited last July, while CFO Ed Villanueva and controller Araxie Grant left soon after. Davis attributed those exits to issues on the business-side of the organization.

“I think it’s pretty much clear now, or I don’t know if it is clear now, but it was pretty much accounting irregularities,” Davis said in October. “That’s why the CFO left, the controller left and the president left, that’s what it was.”

However, turmoil within the organization dates back to before it moved to Las Vegas. According to the report, the Raiders had to pay $1.25 million to cheerleaders who sued the team for “paying them less than the minimum wage during the 2010 to 2013 seasons.”

Additionally, the team actively tried to avoid paying its employees overtime. Nicole Adams, a former Raiders human resources employee, said it was part of her job to design job descriptions that would discourage employees from filing for overtime despite working long hours. She said she was told former president Dan Ventrelle “wanted it done.”

Ventrelle recently left the organization after he claimed he informed the league of a hostile workplace in Las Vegas.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Adams, who is Black, also filed a complaint with the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, accusing the team of discriminating against her by race when she raised concerns around unfair treatment within the organization.

Another former employee sued the team for not allowing rest and meal breaks on game days, a suit that forced the Raiders to pay $325,000 to 400 different employees. Other suits against the team include an employee who claimed he was fired for balancing child care with his work, and a class-action lawsuit for issues involving overtime pay.

Over the past year, organizational figures have continued to leave the team—highlighted by former head coach Jon Gruden’s resignation after emails surfaced of him using misogynistic, homophobic and racist language. Gruden is currently suing the NFL, claiming the league “orchestrated” the release of the emails.

Employees also claim the team has struggled to control spending, at one point culminating in the lights being shut off due to not paying the bill. Employees were not encouraged to speak up.

“If anyone complained, they were let go,” Adams said.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Las Vegas Raiders coverage, go to Raider Maven. 

Breaking
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

katie austin
Extra Mustard

Beloved Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Stars As Rookie in 2022’s SI Swimsuit Issue

Austin, who won SI's swim search in 2021, is known for prioritizing her mental health as well as her physical health.

By Lauren Gordon
May 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) in the dugout following the loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

Inside the Reds’ Historically Bad Start to the Season

Losing is a collection of tiny, individual tragedies. And so far this season, Cincinnati has done a lot of losing.

By Stephanie Apstein
Florida Panthers players celebrate after their game against the Washington Capitals in overtime in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. The Panthers won the series 4-2.
NHL

Panthers Beat Capitals for First Series Win Since ’96

Florida will face either the Lightning or the Maple Leafs in the next round.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Friday, May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Play
NBA

Tatum, Celtics Throw Haymaker to Send Epic Series to Game 7

Jayson Tatum had his superstar moment, and Milwaukee’s limited offensive versatility means it will have plenty of questions to answer in the series’s decisive game.

By Chris Herring
May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
NBA

Warriors Close Strong to Advance Past Grizzlies to Western Conference Finals

Golden State used a strong fourth quarter to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three seasons.

By Mike McDaniel
fiserv-forum
NBA

Two People Shot Outside Fiserv Forum After Bucks-Celtics

The incident caused chaos around the Deer District after shots rang out near the arena.

By Mike McDaniel
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) defends Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum.
Play
NBA

Jayson Tatum Erupts to Force Game 7 vs. Bucks

The Celtics star snapped out of his shooting slump to keep Boston’s season alive.

By Mike McDaniel
Joe-Burrow
Play
Fantasy

Best and Worst Schedules During Fantasy Playoffs

Michael Fabiano ranks the players with five best and worst fantasy playoffs schedules for quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends.

By Michael Fabiano