2022 NFL Schedule Release: Biggest Winners and Losers
Packers CB Jaire Alexander Signs $84 Million Extension, per Report

The Packers signed Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to a 4-year, $84 million contract extension Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander’s new deal includes $31 million in 2022 and a $30 million signing bonus. The $30 million signing bonus is an NFL record for defensive backs. In total, Alexander will receive $42.5 million by next March.

Alexander’s new deal averages $21 million per year, which is a new record for defensive backs, and ties the talented corner to Green Bay through 2026. Alexander battled multiple injuries last year, including a broken bone in his shoulder, but the Packers did not hesitate in locking him up as a key member of their defense moving forward.

The 25-year-old was selected as the No. 18 pick in the 2018 NFL draft. His best season came in 2020 when he started in 15 games and recorded an interception, 13 passes defended, a forced fumble, a sack and 51 combined tackles. The strong year earned Alexander a second-team All-Pro selection, as well as a trip to his first Pro Bowl.

Across four seasons, Alexander has recorded 188 total tackles, 44 passes defended and five interceptions.

